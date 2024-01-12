Boston Globe Today

Watch: Horrors in Gaza galvanize Boston’s health care workers into action

Reporter Chris Serres describes the challenges local doctors and nurses are running into as they attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to the region.

By Alex Svenson

Boston Globe Today: Watch now at BostonGlobe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.