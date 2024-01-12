Boston Globe Today Watch: Horrors in Gaza galvanize Boston’s health care workers into action Reporter Chris Serres describes the challenges local doctors and nurses are running into as they attempt to deliver humanitarian aid to the region.

Boston Globe Today: Watch now at BostonGlobe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.