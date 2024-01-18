Boston Globe Today Watch: What is lost when Black churches leave Boston? Some congregations have left for the suburbs. Reporter Tiana Woodard explains why and what some leaders are doing to stay.

Boston Globe Today: Watch now at BostonGlobe.com or weekdays at 5 p.m. ET on NESN

Take a deeper look at the stories impacting our community from the award-winning Boston Globe Media newsrooms. Hear directly from our journalists as they talk news politics, culture, and lifestyle with Segun Oduolowu and everything sports with Chris Gasper.