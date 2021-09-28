Boston Marathon How much prize money do you get for winning the Boston Marathon? More than $876,000 will go to top finishers. Desiree Linden reacts after winning the Boston Marathon in 2018. John Tlumacki / The Boston Globe

For elite runners, there’s more at stake than just the glory of placing in the Boston Marathon. A grand total of $876,500 will be awarded to the top finishers in the open, masters, wheelchair, and para divisions.

This year marks the first time the Boston Marathon will award monetary prizes to the top finishers of the para division, according to the Boston Athletic Association.

For the open division, the fastest overall man and woman each win $150,000. Second place for each category gets $75,000, and third takes home $40,000. The rest of the top 10 prizes are broken down as follows:

Fourth: $25,000

Fifth: $18,000

Sixth: $13,500

Seventh: $10,500

Eighth: $8,500

Ninth: $7,000

10th: $5,500

In the push-rim wheelchair division, the quickest man and woman each win $25,000. Second and third place finishers get $15,000 and $7,500, respectively. The remaining top 10 racers earn the following prizes:

Fourth: $4,500

Fifth: $2,500

Sixth: $ 2,000

2,000 Seventh: $ 1,500

1,500 Eighth: $ 1,250

1,250 Ninth: $ 1,000

1,000 10th: $ 750

This year, a $50,000 bonus will be available for overall and push-rim wheelchair racers who break a record, marking the first time a race in the Abbott World Marathon Majors will award equal $50,000 bonuses to both open and push-rim wheelchair record breakers.

Advertisement:

The open Boston Marathon record for men is 2:03:02 and for women, 2:19:59. For the push-rim wheelchair division, the Boston Marathon record is 1:18:04 and for women, 1:28:17.

For the masters division (runners 40 and older), the first place man and woman each get $5,000. Each category receives $2,500 for second place, and $1,500 for third.

In the para division, the top finishers of the vision impairment, lower limb impairment, and upper limb impairment categories will get $1,500 each. Second place and third place from each category will receive $750 and $500, respectively.

A total of $27,500 will be awarded across the para division, according to the BAA.