From traffic restrictions to MBTA changes, here’s how Marathon Monday will affect your commute

Marathon Monday brings flocks of athletes, and even more spectators, into Boston. Between the influx of people and the interruption the race course causes throughout the city, getting from point A to point B on April 18 might be easier said than done.

The Boston Athletic Association, along with MBTA, has announced traffic and service changes to areas around the 136th Boston Marathon course on April 18. For those inclined to drive, road closures, detours, and parking restrictions will be the norm. Those on public transportation can expect rerouted buses, closed subway stations, and crowded trains.

No matter how you plan to get to the marathon, allow extra time and double-check your route before leaving. The MBTA has provided a service map for the route and BAA has a list of tentative road closures for the course.

Below are a few things to keep in mind when traveling on Marathon Monday.

Road closures

Traffic changes and road closures are expected along the race route, with reopenings based on a 14:23-mile pace. Here’s the BAA’s list of town-by-town closures:

Hopkinton — 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Ashland — 6:15 a.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Framingham — 7:30 a.m. to 1:55 p.m.

Natick — 7:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Wellesley — from 7:30 a.m. to 3:35 p.m.

Newton — from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Brookline — 8 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.

Boston — until 7 p.m.

Roadway restrictions for the marathon have already begun and wind through Brighton, Kenmore Square, and the Back Bay. For more detailed information check the city of Boston’s traffic advisory.

Subway

Copley Station, the station closest to the finish line, will be closed all day. The Green Line will have a few additional closures of above-ground stops from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — South Street (B branch), Kent Street (C branch), and St. Mary’s Street (C branch).

Copley isn’t the only station that can get you close to the marathon and luckily the other options will be open. The MBTA encourages people to use Arlington Station (serving all Green Line branches), Prudential Station (Green Line E branch), Hynes Convention Center Station (Green Line B, C, and D branches), or Back Bay Station on the Orange Line.

The Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver Lines will operate on a normal schedule on Marathon Monday, with additional service before and after the race.

Commuter Rail

In honor of the Boston Marathon, the MBTA will offer a special $15 Marathon Pass valid all day for unlimited travel through all zones on the commuter rail. The special pass will be available to purchase on the mTicket app and in ticket offices at North, South, and Back Bay stations starting April 11. It can also be purchased on trains the day of the race with cash or credit cards only. The pass is not valid for bus or subway travel.

Buses

Buses will operate a regular weekday schedule on Marathon Monday, though some bus routes will be detoured to accommodate the race and other festivities. Customers are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts for more information on these changes.

Bikes

Bicycles, even if they fold, are not allowed on all MBTA subway vehicles on April 18. Additionally, strollers, in-line skates, skateboards, other similar vehicles, and animals are not allowed on the course, according to BAA.