Boston Marathon Inspired by the Boston Marathon? Here’s a list of other races in Boston this year Here are some more of Boston’s most popular upcoming road races in 2022. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

The Boston Marathon isn’t the only way to run through the streets of Boston each year for charity.

The 5Ks, 10Ks, and other road races below are some of the city’s most popular, with routes on the water, through historic neighborhoods, or even inside Fenway Park.

April 24

Runners of all levels are welcome at this 5K at Artesani Park in Brighton. A one-mile Kids’ Fun Run kicks off the festivities at 9 a.m., followed by a traditional 5K along the Charles River at 10 a.m.

May 29

Boston’s Run to Remember on Memorial Day weekend honors the service of first responders, especially those who have lost their lives. The 5K and half marathon both start at the Seaport Hotel and take participants throughout downtown Boston. Proceeds from the race benefit will benefit organizations like the Alzheimer’s Association, Cops for Kids With Cancer, Boys’ and Girls’ Club, and Sole Train.

June 18

Advertisement:

The McCourt Foundation, an organization assisting patients and families affected by neurological disorders, holds the Boston Waterfront 5K this June. The course begins at the Black Falcon Cruise Terminal in the Seaport and has a mile of running along the water, plus a post-race celebration with drinks and music.

June 26

This 10K starts and ends on Beacon Hill’s Charles Street and takes racers through the historic Back Bay. The event benefits Brigham and Women’s Hospital, and is the second leg of the BAA’s yearly distance medley, including April’s 5K and November’s half marathon.

July 30

The annual Run to Home Base is an optional 5K or 9K through the streets of Boston, ending with a run across Fenway Park’s home base. Presented by the Red Sox Foundation, the race benefits Home Base, an organization helping veterans and their families.

Sept. 24

St. Jude’s Walk/Run to end childhood cancer happens all over the country—the Boston race takes place in September beginning from the Boston Common. Runners can participate as individuals or teams, and fundraise to support St. Jude’s mission, assisting families in need with medical care.

Oct. 16

Advertisement:

This annual memorial race honors members of the Boston Fire Department and Local 718 who have lost their lives in the line of service. All proceeds from the race benefit the department’s Cardiovascular and Cancer Screening Initiative. The event includes a 5K walk or a 10K run, starting at Florian Hall in Dorchester.

Nov. 13

The Boston Athletic Association’s annual half marathon happens this November 13, winding through Brookline’s section of the Emerald Necklace park chain. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund present the race. The half marathon is the third race in the BAA’s distance medley, including April’s 5K and June’s 10K.

Other marathons

Old Colony Marathon

Martha’s Vineyard Marathon

New England Green River Marathon

Beantown Marathon

Cape Cod Marathon

Bay State Marathon