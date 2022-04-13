Boston Marathon What time does the 2022 Boston Marathon start? Here are the starting times for the 2022 Boston Marathon on Monday, April 18. The professional women runners starting at last year's Boston Marathon on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 in Boston.

The 2022 Boston Marathon is returning to its traditional spring season after two years of pandemic-related scheduling snags.

This year the race is back to the “wave” model, with the first wave beginning at 10 a.m. Buses will take participants from Boston to the Athlete’s Village at Hopkinton Middle and High School. Buses will be loading on Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common.

At Hopkinton Middle and High School, athletes will have time to relax and stretch. Poland Spring Water, Gatorade, and portable toilets will be available, according to the 2022 participant guide.

Here are the 126th Boston Marathon start times for Monday, April 18:

Men’s Wheelchair 9:02 a.m.

Women’s Wheelchair 9:05 a.m.

Handcycle & Duo Participants 9:30 a.m.

Professional Men 9:37 a.m.

Professional Women 9:45 a.m.

Para Athletics Divisions 9:50 a.m.

Wave 1 10:00 a.m.

Wave 2 10:25 a.m.

Wave 3 10:50 a.m.

Wave 4 11:15 a.m.

Bib Numbers 261–7,700:

Wave 1

Bus Loading: 6:45 a.m.

Bib Numbers: 8,000–15,999

Wave 2

Bus Loading: 7:30 a.m.

Bib Numbers: 16,000–23,999

Wave 3

Bus Loading: 8:15 a.m.

Bib Numbers: 24,000–32,999

Wave 4

Bus Loading: 9:00 a.m.