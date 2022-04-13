What time does the 2022 Boston Marathon start?

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
The 2022 Boston Marathon is returning to its traditional spring season after two years of pandemic-related scheduling snags.
This year the race is back to the “wave” model, with the first wave beginning at 10 a.m. Buses will take participants from Boston to the Athlete’s Village at Hopkinton Middle and High School. Buses will be loading on Charles Street between the Public Garden and Boston Common.
At Hopkinton Middle and High School, athletes will have time to relax and stretch. Poland Spring Water, Gatorade, and portable toilets will be available, according to the 2022 participant guide.
Here are the 126th Boston Marathon start times for Monday, April 18:
Bib Numbers 261–7,700:
Bib Numbers: 8,000–15,999
Bib Numbers: 16,000–23,999
Bib Numbers: 24,000–32,999
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.