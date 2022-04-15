Boston Marathon Acts of kindness encouraged on One Boston Day The city is marking nine years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Daffodills placed at the finish line on the seven-year anniversary in 2020. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)

Standing together on Friday, the city will mark nine years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings.

One Boston Day, which began in 2015, serves as a way to reflect on the resiliency of the city amid the April 15, 2013 tragedy.

“It’s a day to uplift and celebrate the resiliency, kindness, and generosity of our city communities,” Mayor Michelle Wu said in a statement. “One Boston Day is our opportunity to stand together in service to and in solidarity with others, showcasing what makes Boston so special.”

Wu and other city and state officials will attend a wreath laying on Boylston Street at 2:30 p.m., recognizing the five lives lost in the terror attack that injured hundreds of others.

Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard, and Lingzi Lu were killed near the finish line. MIT police officer Sean Collier was killed by the two men responsible for the attacks later in the week while they were on the run from authorities. Boston Police Sgt. Dennis Simmonds died almost a year after the attack from injuries sustained during a shootout with the bombers in Watertown.

People are being encouraged to complete four acts of kindness on One Boston Day, such as supporting small businesses, donating blood, buying a cup of coffee or tea for someone in need, or supporting a Boston Marathon runner.

Other ideas include helping a nonprofit working on food access, thanking a veteran for their service with a card, and organizing a neighborhood cleanup.

Learn more at onebostonday.org.