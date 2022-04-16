Boston Marathon State, city leaders remember Boston Marathon bombing victims Here’s how local leaders honored those killed and injured in the 2013 terror attack. Daffodills placed at the finish line on the seven-year anniversary in 2020. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)

As Boston marked the ninth anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, which killed three people and injured hundreds of others, city and state leaders and organizations shared their reflections on social media.

Many leaders took the opportunity to encourage people to do an act of kindness as part of One Boston Day, which began in 2015 as a way to honor the city’s resiliency in the wake of the terror attack. Others honored the first responders, while many simply posted tributes to the victims.

Here’s what leaders across the city and state said about the bombing anniversary on Friday.

Advertisement:

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley

“This #OneBostonDay we celebrate the generosity & resilience of our community. Today and everyday, let’s stand in solidarity with each other by spreading joy and kindness however we can.”

This #OneBostonDay we celebrate the generosity & resilience of our community.



Today and everyday, let’s stand in solidarity with each other by spreading joy and kindness however we can. — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) April 15, 2022

Gov. Charlie Baker:

“On #OneBostonDay, we remember and reflect on the resiliency of our Commonwealth, our City and our communities. Grateful to join @MayorWu this afternoon to honor those we lost on this day nine years ago, and recommit ourselves to leading with kindness and compassion.”

On #OneBostonDay, we remember and reflect on the resiliency of our Commonwealth, our City and our communities.



Grateful to join @MayorWu this afternoon to honor those we lost on this day nine years ago, and recommit ourselves to leading with kindness and compassion. pic.twitter.com/UbVQSWSgiq — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) April 15, 2022

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

“Today, we remember the victims and survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon tragedy and recognize the strength and resiliency demonstrated by the people of Boston and Massachusetts on that dark day. On #OneBostonDay, let’s come together as a community by spreading acts of kindness.”

Today, we remember the victims and survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon tragedy and recognize the strength and resiliency demonstrated by the people of Boston and Massachusetts on that dark day. On #OneBostonDay, let's come together as a community by spreading acts of kindness. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 15, 2022

Mayor Michelle Wu

“We remember those lost & impacted by the tragic events of April 15, 2013. We come together on this day—as one city and community—to share in the strength, generosity & resiliency of our city. Together we are #BostonStrong.”

We remember those lost & impacted by the tragic events of April 15, 2013. We come together on this day—as one city and community—to share in the strength, generosity & resiliency of our city. Together we are #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/xlpWNtTwqd — Mayor Michelle Wu 吳弭 (@MayorWu) April 15, 2022

Gillette Stadium

“Today on #OneBostonDay, we honor the continued resilience and strength of the people of Boston. #BostonStrong”

Today on #OneBostonDay, we honor the continued resilience and strength of the people of Boston. #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/ZrRjBWkaoy — Gillette Stadium (@GilletteStadium) April 15, 2022

Boston Parks and Recreation Department

Advertisement:

“Forever in our hearts💙💛 Today we remember Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Sean Collier, and Dennis Simmonds

#mr8 #peace #bostonstrong #onebostonday”

Forever in our hearts💙💛



Today we remember Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Sean Collier, and Dennis Simmonds#mr8 #peace #bostonstrong #onebostonday pic.twitter.com/fej5utal3E — Boston Parks and Recreation Department (@BostonParksDept) April 15, 2022

Massachusetts State Police

“Our prayers today are with these five whose lives were taken by the terrorist attack on the Boston Marathon eight years ago, as well all the other victims whose lives changed forever that day. We honor them through ceaseless vigilance against violent extremism and terror. 4-15-13”

Our prayers today are with these five whose lives were taken by the terrorist attack on the Boston Marathon eight years ago, as well all the other victims whose lives changed forever that day. We honor them through ceaseless vigilance against violent extremism and terror. 4-15-13 pic.twitter.com/eIHb4J7qgh — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 15, 2021

Former Interim Mayor Kim Janey

“I always begin this day with prayer and reflection. Grateful for God’s grace that kept us from physical injury at the 2nd explosion 9 years ago. Thinking of my friends who were there with me and got me through. #onebostonday #nomorehurtingpeople”

I always begin this day with prayer and reflection. Grateful for God's grace that kept us from physical injury at the 2nd explosion 9 years ago. Thinking of my friends who were there with me and got me through. #onebostonday #nomorehurtingpeople 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/JXPcNGEKFa — Kim Janey (@Kim_Janey) April 15, 2022

Boston Strong Ducks (local organization)

“We Remember. Special prayers. #BostonMarathon #BostonStrong #Prayers”

FBI Boston Bureau

“#OTD in 2013, two bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three and injuring hundreds. Today, the men and women of #FBI Boston pause to remember the victims and their families. We encourage everyone to do an act of kindness in their memories.”

#OTD in 2013, two bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three and injuring hundreds. Today, the men and women of #FBI Boston pause to remember the victims and their families. We encourage everyone to do an act of kindness in their memories. pic.twitter.com/wxPRHhcPu3 — FBI Boston (@FBIBoston) April 15, 2022

Mass General Brigham

“Today marks the ninth anniversary of the @bostonmarathon bombing, a day when we witnessed the extraordinary efforts and courage of clinicians across our system. We pause to remember the heroism shown and reflect. #OneBostonDay”

Today marks the ninth anniversary of the @bostonmarathon bombing, a day when we witnessed the extraordinary efforts and courage of clinicians across our system. We pause to remember the heroism shown and reflect. #OneBostonDay pic.twitter.com/ED3nuuPZAb — Mass General Brigham (@MassGenBrigham) April 15, 2022