State, city leaders remember Boston Marathon bombing victims

As Boston marked the ninth anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, which killed three people and injured hundreds of others, city and state leaders and organizations shared their reflections on social media.
Many leaders took the opportunity to encourage people to do an act of kindness as part of One Boston Day, which began in 2015 as a way to honor the city’s resiliency in the wake of the terror attack. Others honored the first responders, while many simply posted tributes to the victims.
Here’s what leaders across the city and state said about the bombing anniversary on Friday.
Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley
“This #OneBostonDay we celebrate the generosity & resilience of our community. Today and everyday, let’s stand in solidarity with each other by spreading joy and kindness however we can.”
Gov. Charlie Baker:
“On #OneBostonDay, we remember and reflect on the resiliency of our Commonwealth, our City and our communities. Grateful to join @MayorWu this afternoon to honor those we lost on this day nine years ago, and recommit ourselves to leading with kindness and compassion.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren
“Today, we remember the victims and survivors of the 2013 Boston Marathon tragedy and recognize the strength and resiliency demonstrated by the people of Boston and Massachusetts on that dark day. On #OneBostonDay, let’s come together as a community by spreading acts of kindness.”
Mayor Michelle Wu
“We remember those lost & impacted by the tragic events of April 15, 2013. We come together on this day—as one city and community—to share in the strength, generosity & resiliency of our city. Together we are #BostonStrong.”
Gillette Stadium
“Today on #OneBostonDay, we honor the continued resilience and strength of the people of Boston. #BostonStrong”
Boston Parks and Recreation Department
“Forever in our hearts💙💛 Today we remember Martin Richard, Lingzi Lu, Krystle Campbell, Sean Collier, and Dennis Simmonds
#mr8 #peace #bostonstrong #onebostonday”
Massachusetts State Police
“Our prayers today are with these five whose lives were taken by the terrorist attack on the Boston Marathon eight years ago, as well all the other victims whose lives changed forever that day. We honor them through ceaseless vigilance against violent extremism and terror. 4-15-13”
Former Interim Mayor Kim Janey
“I always begin this day with prayer and reflection. Grateful for God’s grace that kept us from physical injury at the 2nd explosion 9 years ago. Thinking of my friends who were there with me and got me through. #onebostonday #nomorehurtingpeople”
Boston Strong Ducks (local organization)
“We Remember. Special prayers. #BostonMarathon #BostonStrong #Prayers”
FBI Boston Bureau
“#OTD in 2013, two bombs exploded near the finish line of the Boston Marathon, killing three and injuring hundreds. Today, the men and women of #FBI Boston pause to remember the victims and their families. We encourage everyone to do an act of kindness in their memories.”
Mass General Brigham
“Today marks the ninth anniversary of the @bostonmarathon bombing, a day when we witnessed the extraordinary efforts and courage of clinicians across our system. We pause to remember the heroism shown and reflect. #OneBostonDay”
