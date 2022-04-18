Boston Marathon “I know Martin would’ve been doing it with me”: Henry Richard, older brother of 8-year-old lost in bombing, finishes the Boston Marathon Richard stopped at the Marathon memorial before completing, and gave his family a tearful hug after he crossed the finishing line. Henry Richard crossing the finish line of the 126th Boston Marathon. Matthew J Lee/Globe staff

Eight-year-old Martin Richard was tragically lost in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing. In 2022, his older brother Henry finished the 126th Boston Marathon with his arms raised high.

Henry Richard was 10 years old when his brother was killed and his sister Jane lost her left leg in the bombing. His father, Bill, told WBZ that Martin was watching over Henry as he ran.

“I did it for both of us, and my sister, and the rest of my family…I love this city…This is Boston Strong.” Henry said in an interview with WBZ.

Martin would have turned 18 this June.

The Martin Richard Foundation, a non-profit started to “advance the values of inclusion, kindness, justice and peace” in Martin’s name, posted an image of Henry in his yellow jersey for the charity’s team.

The foundation was started after an image of Martin holding up a homemade sign that read “No More Hurting People, Peace” went viral following the bombing.

"No more hurting people. Peace." — Martin Richard. pic.twitter.com/rgFbqSZ44m — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) April 8, 2015

In years that followed Time Magazine wrote a feature on the words, illustrations were made in Martin’s likeness, and banners were put up outside homes in commemorate his wise words.

NBC10 Boston anchor Susan Tran tweeted an image of a banner in Dorchester made in 2016 with Martin’s words sprawled across it.

“No more hurting people, peace.” – Martin Richard.

4.15.13

May we live these words today and everyday. #OneBostonDay

📷: #Dorchester 2016 pic.twitter.com/w2LwT7kus0 — Susan Tran (@susantran) April 15, 2021

As Henry closed in on the finish line of the 126th Boston Marathon, he stopped. Media outlets, camera crews, and his family watched as he spent several minutes catching his breath in front of the marathon memorial, before continuing on to finish his first Boston Marathon strong. Boston Strong.