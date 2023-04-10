City introduces ‘Fastest Bostonian’ award ahead of 2023 Boston Marathon

Sign up for the latest Boston Marathon updates
For the first time, the fastest local runners at the Boston Marathon will be recognized with an award, Mayor Michelle Wu announced Monday in a press release. The fastest runners at large have always been in the limelight, but the 127th marathon is now spotlighting Boston residents.
This will also be the first time non-binary runners are recognized in the race. One Boston runner is registered as non-binary.
All three fastest runners — male, female, and non-binary — will be honored by the city in the days following the race.
“Thanks to the B.A.A.’s partnership, we’re excited to start a new tradition at the 127th Boston Marathon to highlight the fastest runners from Boston and an athlete breaking barriers, as we celebrate the world-class excellence and diversity of our local running community,” Wu said in the release.
The city is calling the awards for local speed demons the “Fastest Bostonian” award. Each recipient this year, in addition to the title, will receive a commemorative glass bowl with the title engraved on it.
The non-binary runner from Boston will also receive a personalized award.
Jack Fleming, president and CEO of the B.A.A., said in the press release that Boston is well-known for its “heritage in athletics.” Boston’s marathon is the oldest in the country.
“We also are home to the most dedicated marathoners, and the Fastest Bostonian Award will recognize the achievement in the Boston Marathon,” he said.
An official date for the award ceremony is yet to be announced, but it will be sometime after the April 17 marathon.
John Borders, the city’s new director of tourism, sports, and entertainment, called this an “exciting opportunity” to recognize the legacy of the marathon.
“We have the chance to highlight the best of what Boston has to offer in front of the world by celebrating our residents, our neighborhoods, and now crowning the fastest Bostonians and those making history in the process,” he said in the release.
