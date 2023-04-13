Boston Marathon Public safety officials ‘laser-focused’ on ID’ing possible threats in the lead-up to the Boston Marathon Local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies shared a glimpse at their robust safety plan for Marathon Monday. A police officer and a working dog perform a security sweep at the starting line of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, April 17, 2017. Mary Schwalm / AP, File

As Boston prepares to mark the 10th anniversary of the 2013 marathon bombings, state and local officials say they’re not aware of any credible threats to this year’s race.

During a press conference Thursday, Special Agent Joseph Bonavolonta with the FBI’s Boston Division said law enforcement agencies are “laser-focused” on identifying and thwarting potential threats.

“At this point in time, the FBI is not aware of any specific or credible threats targeting this year’s race,” Bonavolonta said. “And while we’re confident in this assessment at this particular time, we’re asking you to remain vigilant, because we all know how quickly the threat landscape can change.”

Advertisement:

He reflected on how the 2013 bombings — which killed three and injured hundreds — continue to shape marathon security planning 10 years later.

“I can assure you that all of the law enforcement agencies standing before you today have become better, stronger, and much more tightly connected because of [the bombings],” Bonavolonta said.

The robust security plan will see representatives from 46 local, state, and federal agencies and organizations stationed at the Boston Marathon Unified Coordination Center in Framingham Monday, Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency Acting Director Dawn Brantley said. MEMA will also deploy two mobile emergency operations centers in Hopkinton and Brookline, she said.

Massachusetts State Police Lt. Col. Mark Cyr said the department’s air wing and drone unit will surveil the marathon course.

“Our plan involves uniformed troopers, local police officers, National Guardsmen, and tactical units such as explosive and hazardous material detection teams,” he added.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said spectators should limit the number of items they bring with them to avoid holding up bag check lines. (The Boston Athletic Association has released a list of items banned from the marathon route and venues.)

Cox also urged people to be cautious of road closures and use public transit if they plan to head downtown on Marathon Monday.

Advertisement:

“The bottom line … is please try not to drive into the marathon area with a vehicle,” he said. “Take public transportation and give yourself plenty of time to get where you need to for any of the events going on that day.”

MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green said the T is “in a good position to handle these large volumes of people.”

He added: “There may be some slow zones, but the T is working feverishly to rectify that problem. It’s not going to stop us from getting people from point A to B.”

Meanwhile, the BAA is ready to welcome thousands of runners and spectators, CEO Jack Fleming said.

“We welcome the world to Boston, and they will see more than Back Bay,” he said. “They’ll see our neighborhoods; they’ll see more than our race course. They’ll shop, sightsee, dine, and learn — learn about this great city, this great state, these great cities and towns.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu emphasized the “painstakingly detailed preparation” that goes into planning for Marathon Monday.

“Marathon day brings the eyes of the world to Boston,” she said. “It brings the world’s top athletes, spectators, visitors from all over to appreciate what we know every day in the city of Boston: That this is a community whose determination and pride and connection to each other — bar none — is always changing the course of history.”

Advertisement:

Wu added: “We are prepared and deeply excited to welcome the world to Boston on Monday.”