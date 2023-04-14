Boston Marathon 2023 Boston Marathon: Road closures and MBTA changes Here’s how Marathon Monday will affect your commute. Dina Rudick / The Boston Globe, File

Marathon Monday brings thousands of athletes, and even more spectators, into Boston. And between the influx of people and the interruption the race course causes throughout the city, getting from point A to point B is usually easier said than done.

The Boston Athletic Association, along with the MBTA, has announced traffic and service changes for Monday in areas around the 127th Boston Marathon course. For those inclined to drive, road closures, detours, and parking restrictions will be the norm. Those on public transportation can expect rerouted buses, some closed subway stations, and crowded trains.

No matter how you plan to get to the marathon, allow extra time and double-check your route before leaving. The City of Boston has provided a service map for the route, and the BAA has a list of tentative road closures along the course.

Below are things to keep in mind when traveling on Marathon Monday.

Road closures

Traffic changes and road closures are expected along the race route, with reopenings based on a 14:23-mile pace. Here’s Boston’s list of road closures, and here’s the BAA’s list of town-by-town closures:

Hopkinton — 7:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Ashland — 7:15 a.m. – 1:20 p.m.

Framingham — 7:30 a.m. – 1:55 p.m.

Natick — 8:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Wellesley — 8:30 a.m. – 3:35 p.m.

Newton — 8 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Brookline — 9 a.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Boston (variable) — 7 p.m.

Subway

Copley Station, the station closest to the finish line, will be closed all day. The Green Line will have a few additional closures from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — South Street (B branch), Kent Street (C branch), and St. Mary’s Street (C branch).

Copley isn’t the only station that can get you close to the finish line and luckily the other options will be open. The MBTA encourages people to use Arlington Station (serving all Green Line branches), Prudential Station (Green Line E branch), Hynes Convention Center Station (Green Line B, C, and D branches), or Back Bay Station on the Orange Line.

The Red, Orange, Blue, and Silver lines will operate on a normal schedule on Marathon Monday, with additional service before and after the race. Bikes are not permitted on the subway during race day.

The MBTA is also warning riders to budget additional travel time and expect some delays in service due to speed restrictions on the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines.

Commuter Rail

The commuter rail will operate on a regular weekday schedule on race day. Bikes are not permitted on the Framingham/Worcester Line the day before Marathon Monday, starting at 5 p.m., or on the day of the marathon.

Buses

Buses will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Marathon Monday, though some bus routes will be detoured to accommodate the race and other festivities. Customers are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts for more information on these changes.

Routes 9, 10, 39, 43, 51, 55, 57, 62, and 76 will be detoured or shortened.

The RIDE

The RIDE will operate on a regular weekday schedule but may be detoured.

Bikes

Bicycles, even if they fold, are not allowed on all MBTA subway vehicles on April 17.

Ferry

Ferries will operate on a regular weekday schedule.