Boston Marathon Photos: Boston marks the 10th anniversary of the 2013 marathon bombings Family members of those killed in the bombings and aftermath gathered for a somber procession down Boylston Street Saturday. Participants of a gathering for victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing walk between the memorials on Boylston Street on Saturday, April 15. AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

Come Monday, Boylston Street will be filled with cheering spectators and thousands of runners making their way to the Boston Marathon finish line.

The mood was far more somber on Saturday as Boston marked the 10th anniversary of the 2013 marathon bombings.

Five people were killed in the bombings and their aftermath: Martin Richard, 8; Lingzi Lu, 23; Krystle Campbell, 29; Sean Collier, 27; and Dennis “DJ” Simmonds, 28. Hundreds more were injured.

The city and the Boston Athletic Association planned two remembrance events to honor the victims and survivors on April 15, One Boston Day.

The first was an early-morning private gathering and wreath laying for the families of those killed in the bombings. Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined the procession as honor guards made up of local first responders stood watch at the two memorial sites. The city opened Dartmouth and Fairfield Streets for members of the public to visit the memorials following the BAA 5K Saturday morning.

Then at 2:30 p.m., hundreds gathered on Boylston Street to dedicate a commemorative finish line and unveil a new One Boston Day marker.

A ceremony was held early Saturday morning at the two bombing sites on Boylston Street to mark the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. Boston firefighters salute a memorial at the second bombing site. Gov. Maura Healey and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu joined the families of those killed in the procession. – John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Jane Richard (left) and her parents Denise and Bill, along with Krystle Campbell’s father Bill, Gov. Maura Healey, and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu walk to the first bombing site at the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street. Jane’s brother, Martin, was killed in the bombing, as was Bill Campbell’s daughter, Krystle. – John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Nicole Simmonds-Jordan, her husband Rashad, and son Knight Dennis pause at the Boston Marathon Memorial at the finish line on Boylston Street. Nicole’s brother, Boston police officer DJ Simmonds, died a year after the Watertown shootout with the Boston Marathon bombers from injuries related to a pipe bomb thrown at him. – John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Boston firefighter Patrick Hayden is framed through a memorial wreath placed at the site of the second Boston Marathon bombing in front of the old Forum on Boylston Street. – John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Participants of a gathering for victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing walk between the memorials on Boylston Street on Saturday, April 15. – AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

A person ties ribbons to the “kindness wall” near the finish line of the Boston Marathon on Saturday, April 15, the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. – AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

People pause during the ringing of church bells at a finish line remembrance ceremony held on Boylston Street at the finish line of the Boston Marathon. The bells marked the exact moment 10 years ago that two bombs exploded, killing three people and injuring hundreds of others. – John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Red Sox stars Dustin Pedroia (left) and David Ortiz sit in the stands during a remembrance ceremony held at the Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street to mark the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. – John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

From left: Bonnie Fletcher, Erin Nerland and her husband, Elliott, chat in Copley Square. Their friend Krystle Campbell died in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings near the finish line. – John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Carlos Arredondo bows his head as the church bells ring during a remembrance ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings. Arredondo is remembered for his actions saving the life of Jeffrey Bauman, who was injured in the blasts. – John Tlumacki/Globe Staff