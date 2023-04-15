Boston Marathon How Mass. leaders remembered the Boston Marathon bombings on the 10th anniversary “Boston Strong, to me, is the strength of turning to one another, not on one another,” former Gov. Deval Patrick said. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, right, walks with Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, center, and Bill Campbell, father of bombing victim Krystle Campbell, during a gathering near memorials for victims of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing on Saturday, April 15. AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

Past and present elected officials and leaders around Massachusetts are sharing their thoughts on the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, reflecting on one of the city’s darkest days, as well as the legacy of resilience and strength that followed.

Gov. Maura Healey — who took part in two remembrance ceremonies held Saturday — contemplated the landmark anniversary on Twitter, writing, “We remember the lives lost, the survivors, and the heroes who ran towards danger that day. We also remember that Boston is resilient. Boston is hopeful. Boston is strong.”

Today is #OneBostonDay. Ten years have passed since tragedy struck the Boston Marathon.



We remember the lives lost, the survivors, and the heroes who ran towards danger that day.



We also remember that Boston is resilient. Boston is hopeful. Boston is strong 💛💙 pic.twitter.com/1vEtTsoc92 — Maura Healey (@MassGovernor) April 15, 2023

Ed Davis, the Boston police commissioner at the time of the bombings, also described the anniversary as a day to remember and reflect.

“Ten years on, we remember the event like it was yesterday,” Davis said on Twitter. “Powerful day today, reuniting with families whose lives were forever changed that Marathon Monday.”

Ten years on, we remember the event like it was yesterday. Powerful day today, reuniting with families whose lives were forever changed that Marathon Monday. Always a day to reflect & remember the impacts of tragedy & the lives lost. #BostonMarathon #OneBostonDay #BostonStrong pic.twitter.com/eNHgyMzuv3 — Edward Davis (@EdDavis3) April 15, 2023

Former Gov. Deval Patrick offered similar thoughts, adding, “Boston Strong, to me, is the strength of turning to one another, not on one another.”

10 years.



It feels like forever ago, but it also feels just like yesterday. Boston Strong, to me, is the strength of turning to one another, not on one another. That’s the best of us, that’s the best of Boston, and that’s how we honor those we lost in 2013 on #OneBostonDay. pic.twitter.com/NwkjYYkjj4 — Deval Patrick (@DevalPatrick) April 15, 2023

Attorney General Andrea Campbell shared photos from a Saturday afternoon ceremony dedicating a new commemorative Boston Marathon finish line and One Boston Day emblem.

Today on #OneBostonDay I’m thinking of the resiliency and strength of our city and what it means to come together in times of need.



I’m honored to be with survivors, colleagues, @BAA and first responders today as we commemorate the new Boston Marathon finish line. pic.twitter.com/jIyf5NLyML — Andrea Joy Campbell (@MassAGO) April 15, 2023

Meanwhile, former Boston Mayor Kim Janey recalled being just a few doors down from the bombings while attending the 2013 race.

10 years after surviving the Marathon bombing, I’m reflecting on God’s grace that kept me from physical injury and my loving community of friends that helped me get through. Continued prayers for those who lost their lives, limbs, loved ones or were otherwise hurt in the attacks. pic.twitter.com/vpVihycc2B — Kim Janey (@Kim_Janey) April 15, 2023

A decade after the “devastating attack on our city,” Rep. Ayanna Pressley said she was “thinking of those still impacted by grief & trauma, physical injuries & invisible wounds.”

As we mark 10 years since the devastating attack on our city, I’m thinking of those still impacted by grief & trauma, physical injuries & invisible wounds.



Today on #OneBostonDay & always, I’m reminded of the strength of our community & our tremendous capacity for care. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) April 15, 2023

Likewise, Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey both said they were remembering victims and survivors on the 10th anniversary.

On the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, I’m thinking of the victims, survivors, and brave first responders. I encourage you to mark this anniversary by honoring #OneBostonDay with acts of service and kindness: https://t.co/eq7B8dmsrm — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 15, 2023

On this One Boston Day, marking the tenth anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombing, we remember the victims, their families, the survivors, and all those who came together with hope and resilience. Let us keep building kindness in our communities. https://t.co/5m76Z5uoZY — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) April 15, 2023

U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins praised the first responders “who demonstrated momentous bravery and selflessness in response” to the bombings.

“Now a decade past, they remain our heroes whose selfless service — both highly visible and behind the scenes — made Boston and our Commonwealth stronger than ever,” she said.

United States Attorney Rachael S. Rollins honors first responders in commemoration of the tenth anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing https://t.co/TteM8zjX8R pic.twitter.com/tCGpzDOyEo — U.S. Attorney Massachusetts (@DMAnews1) April 15, 2023

And the Red Sox, of course, doubled down on David Ortiz’s famous declaration, made just days after the bombings: “This is our f****** city.”