Boston Marathon The Martin Richard team needs more donations before the Marathon: Here’s how to help Henry Richard, the brother of the Marathon bombing victim, is trying to raise more funds before race day.

Henry Richard, whose brother was killed in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, is pushing to raise more charitable funds before he runs on Monday.

This year, 21-year-old Richard is the captain of the MR8 Marathon team. The group is running to mark 10 years spent honoring Henry’s younger brother, Martin Richard. At age 8, Martin Richard was one of four people killed in the Boston Marathon terror attack. Each year, the MR8 team raises funds for the Martin Richard Foundation, a charity Richard’s parents created in 2014. The nonprofit supports grassroots organizations focusing on youth development, inclusion, sports, and community.

In a recent Facebook post, Richard asked his followers to consider donating to the charity as race day approaches. As of Saturday, Richard had raised nearly $15,000 for the foundation.

Henry Richard participated in last year’s marathon, but this will be the first time he’s run on the MR8 marathon team.

Advertisement:

“I ran the Marathon this past year in honor of my brother and family, and it was an extraordinary moment,” Richard wrote on his GivenGain fundraising page. “This year is the 10th anniversary of the 2013 Boston Bombing attack that resulted in the deaths of my brother Martin Richard, Krystle Campbell, Lingzi Lu, and Sean Collier. To me, it only felt right for TeamMR8 to return to the Boston Marathon course after a year of absence as a tribute to this. We have put together a fantastic team this year, and I am so excited to run with them and spread the Martin Richard Foundations’ message.”

Anyone who wants to donate can do so on Richard’s GivenGain page.