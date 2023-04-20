Boston Marathon ‘We need to do better’: B.A.A. speaks out after Black marathon spectators say they were targeted B.A.A. President and CEO Jack Fleming acknowledged that marathon organizers "did not deliver on our promise to make it a great day for everyone." The Newton Police Department said it sent officers to a Heartbreak Hill cheer zone after hearing from marathon organizers about spectators entering the race course. The officers lined up to block the group from the course. Dave Hashim/Courtesy Photo

The head of the Boston Athletic Association said Thursday that Boston Marathon organizers “need to do better” to create a welcoming environment after police officers blocked a predominantly Black crowd of spectators from the course at Monday’s race.

The incident happened at a cheer zone on Heartbreak Hill in Newton, where officers on bicycles formed a line between spectators and runners. The Newton Police Department said it sent officers to the scene after the B.A.A. alerted them to spectators crossing the rope barrier and “impeding” runners on the course.

“We know that everyone who participates loves to celebrate the excitement of the race, whether you are an athlete, volunteer, spectator or supporter,” B.A.A. President and CEO Jack Fleming wrote in a statement Thursday. “However, this year, we know that we did not deliver on our promise to make it a great day for everyone.”

Fleming said the B.A.A. met with Pioneers Run Crew and TrailblazHers Run Co. — two of the groups behind the Heartbreak Hill cheer zone — on Wednesday night.

“They expressed to us their deep concerns that they were not given the chance to enjoy the day and celebrate their friends, families and all participants as they approached Heartbreak Hill — that is on us,” Fleming wrote. “It is our job, and we need to do better to create an environment that is welcoming and supportive of the BIPOC communities at the marathon.”

Fleming’s statement did not mention any concrete steps the association is considering or planning to take toward that goal. Asked for clarification on possible steps, the B.A.A. told Boston.com in an email, “We have given our statement today and will be continuing conversations with everyone involved as we have explained. We won’t be saying anything additional at this time.”

Statement from Jack Fleming, President & CEO of the Boston Athletic Association: pic.twitter.com/aQgeNEQ6fg — Boston Marathon (@bostonmarathon) April 20, 2023

Separately, a local civil rights nonprofit is calling for an investigation and public apology from Newton.

In a letter to Newton Mayor Ruthanne Fuller and Police Chief John L. Carmichael Wednesday, Boston-based Lawyers for Civil Rights said it has received legal assistance requests from spectators and runners. Boston.com has reached out to Fuller’s office for comment.

“Reports from non-Black observers and runners confirm and corroborate the racial profiling complaints, including efforts to block Black people from cheering the marathon participants through law enforcement tactics,” Lawyers for Civil Rights wrote. “Police did this to Black observers, but not to other spectators.”

The “military-style formation” of officers around the cheer zone “is a concrete example and visual representation of the intimidation and over-policing of Black people,” the group argued. “Allowing this conduct to remain unchecked undermines public safety, perpetuates discriminatory policing, and sows distrust between police and communities of color.”

Lawyers for Civil Rights requested an emergency meeting to discuss concerns about racial discrimination, as well as an independent investigation of law enforcement activities during the marathon.

Read the full letter here:

