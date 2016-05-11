Maverick, the inspirational Red Sox fan for whom David Ortiz hit a home run, meets his idol in person

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th. Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Last month, David Ortiz taped a video for 6-year-old Maverick Schutte, pledging to hit a home run for the inspirational, young Red Sox fan from Wyoming.

He fulfilled that promise, with a game-winning home run, no less.

“Big Papi, you never let me down and you’re the best player ever in the Red Sox game,” Maverick said in a video sent back to Ortiz after the game. “And I’m trying the hardest to get out there at Fenway Park and meet you.”

Well, Maverick made it.

The adventures of Maverick continue with the ceremonial first pitch! 👍#MaverickStrong pic.twitter.com/WIYB4maNbq — Boston Red Sox (@RedSox) May 11, 2016

The young fan met and played catch with Ortiz on the field and threw out the first pitch, before taking in Wednesday’s game with his family, alongside Red Sox owner John Henry and former player Kevin Millar, in the first-baseline dugout box seats a few rows from the field.

He even got a foul ball during the game.

Eventually, Maverick and his family slid down into the seats directly adjacent to the Red Sox dugout. And following Ortiz’s last at-bat in the seventh inning, Maverick got two gifts from his favorite player: Ortiz’s game-used bat, and a fist bump.

Because baseball is awesome. Maverick has become Ortiz's friend these past few weeks. #biggerthanthegame #prayers pic.twitter.com/9supxEyb8y — Christian Nelson (@Christian_n1293) May 12, 2016

Needless to say, it was a pretty good night.