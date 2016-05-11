Maverick, the inspirational Red Sox fan for whom David Ortiz hit a home run, meets his idol in person

Six-year-old Maverick Schutte of Cheyenne, Wyo., who has undergone more than 30 surgical procedures because of a congenital heart defect, slaps a low-five to Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz prior to a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. Ortiz fulfilled a promise to hit a home run just for Schutte in a recent game against the New York Yankees. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Six-year-old Maverick Schutte of Cheyenne, Wyoming, who has undergone more than 30 surgical procedures because of a congenital heart defect, slaps a low-five on David Ortiz prior to Wednesday's game at Fenway Park. –Charles Krupa / AP
By
May 11, 2016

Sign up for Boston Globe's 108 Stitches newsletter and be entered to win a four-pack of tickets to the Red Sox home game on August 28th.  Get everything baseball, straight from the desk of Alex Speier. Mon-Fri during the season, and weekly in the offseason.

Last month, David Ortiz taped a video for 6-year-old Maverick Schutte, pledging to hit a home run for the inspirational, young Red Sox fan from Wyoming.

He fulfilled that promise, with a game-winning home run, no less.

“Big Papi, you never let me down and you’re the best player ever in the Red Sox game,” Maverick said in a video sent back to Ortiz after the game. “And I’m trying the hardest to get out there at Fenway Park and meet you.”

Well, Maverick made it.

The young fan met and played catch with Ortiz on the field and threw out the first pitch, before taking in Wednesday’s game with his family, alongside Red Sox owner John Henry and former player Kevin Millar, in the first-baseline dugout box seats a few rows from the field.

Advertisement

He even got a foul ball during the game.

Eventually, Maverick and his family slid down into the seats directly adjacent to the Red Sox dugout. And following Ortiz’s last at-bat in the seventh inning, Maverick got two gifts from his favorite player: Ortiz’s game-used bat, and a fist bump.

Needless to say, it was a pretty good night.

Six-year-old Maverick Schutte of Cheyenne, Wyo., who has undergone more than 30 surgical procedures because of a congenital heart defect, celebrates with Boston Red Sox designated hitter David Ortiz after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park in Boston, Wednesday, May 11, 2016. Ortiz fulfilled a promise to hit a home run just for Schutte in a recent game against the New York Yankees. At left is former Red Sox first baseman Kevin Millar. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
—Charles Krupa / AP

TOPICS: Boston Red Sox
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Taunton-06/16/2017- Michelle Carter arrives at Taunton District Court for her sentencing. She is accused of urging her 18-year old boyfriend to commit suicide. John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe(metro)
Local News
6 questions about Michelle Carter’s conviction, answered June 16, 2017 | 3:13 PM
Local News
Prosecutor on Michelle Carter verdict: There are no winners here today June 16, 2017 | 2:10 PM
Conrad Roy, Jr. , father of Conrad Roy III, comforts his daughter Camdyn Roy as assistant district attorney Katie Rayburn makes closing arguments to Judge Lawrence Moniz Tuesday, June 13, 2017 during the trial of Michelle Carter in Bristol Juvenile Court in Taunton, Mass. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging 18-year-old Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Local News
Watch Conrad Roy's father react to Michelle Carter's guilty verdict June 16, 2017 | 1:21 PM
Local News
Notorious Worcester fire case informed judge's decision in Carter verdict June 16, 2017 | 1:04 PM
TAUNTON Michelle Carter cries after being found Guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
Mass ACLU: Michelle Carter conviction 'imperils free speech' June 16, 2017 | 12:28 PM
TAUNTON Michelle Carter cries after being found Guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
Watch the moment Michelle Carter was found guilty in texting suicide trial June 16, 2017 | 11:52 AM
NBC News - Sunday Night With Megyn Kelly - Pictured: Megyn Kelly, Anchor, Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly
National News
Megyn Kelly reportedly 'completely overhauled' her interview with Alex Jones June 16, 2017 | 11:47 AM
**HIGH RES VERSION** TAUNTON Michelle Carter found Guilty of involuntary manslaughter in the suicide of Conrad Roy III. (Glenn C.Silva/POOL)
Local News
Michelle Carter found guilty of involuntary manslaughter June 16, 2017 | 11:01 AM
Local News
Mayor Joe Curtatone thinks Somerville is Boston's 'cooler sibling' June 16, 2017 | 10:10 AM
Politics
Trump appears to confirm he's under investigation June 16, 2017 | 9:45 AM
FILE - This Feb. 7, 2007 file photo shows The Whole Foods Market in Portland, Maine.
Business
Amazon is buying Whole Foods in $13.7B deal June 16, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Supporters of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., hold signs before the Congressional baseball game, Thursday, June 15, 2017, in Washington. The annual GOP-Democrats baseball game raises money for charity.
National News
Scalise has more surgery as authorities track shooter's path June 16, 2017 | 7:20 AM
FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. forces and Afghan commandos are seen in Asad Khil village near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said June 15, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump’s young presidency.
National News
10 things to know for today June 16, 2017 | 6:30 AM
Local News
Public Works employee dies after lawn tractor overturns June 16, 2017 | 5:29 AM
World News
Russia verifying whether it killed Islamic State leader in airstrike June 16, 2017 | 3:57 AM
FILE - In this April 17, 2017, file photo, U.S. forces and Afghan security police are seen in Asad Khil near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. The Pentagon will send almost 4,000 additional American forces to Afghanistan, a Trump administration official said June 15, hoping to break a stalemate in a war that has now passed to a third U.S. commander-in-chief. The deployment will be the largest of American manpower under Donald Trump’s young presidency.
National News
About 4,000 more US troops to go to Afghanistan June 16, 2017 | 3:28 AM
Local News
Suspect dead after hour-long police chase spans 2 states June 16, 2017 | 2:44 AM
A worker cleans glass doors in preparation for the grand opening of the first Keurig retail store in Burlington, Massachusetts November 8, 2013.
Business
Vermont-based Keurig Green Mountain announces layoffs June 16, 2017 | 2:20 AM
Local News
Man accused of stabbing nurse ordered held without bail June 15, 2017 | 7:34 PM
Local News
Man accused of firing shots in downtown Concord, NH; no one hurt June 15, 2017 | 7:30 PM
In this photo provided by Ken Branson/MasterMIND Productions, Capitol Police Officer David Bailey in Cary, N.C., Aug. 6, 2016. Bailey was one of two wounded Capitol Police officers during the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (Ken Branson/MasterMIND Productions via AP)
National News
Portraits emerge of officers hailed as heroes at Virginia shooting June 15, 2017 | 7:10 PM
Boston, MA - 6/13/2017 - Defendant Michael McCarthy speaks to his attorney Jonathan Shapiro during the trial of Michael McCarthy in Suffolk Superior Court t in Boston, MA, June 13, 2017. McCarthy is charged with the murder of 2-year-old Bella Bond. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Jurors hear police question man accused in Bella Bond's death June 15, 2017 | 5:50 PM
Defendant Michelle Carter listens to testimony at Taunton District Court in Taunton, Mass., in Taunton, Mass., Thursday, June 8, 2017. Carter is charged with involuntary manslaughter for encouraging Conrad Roy III to kill himself in July 2014. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool)
Local News
Verdict in Michelle Carter trial will be announced today June 15, 2017 | 4:10 PM
Emus are the second-largest living bird in the world, behind ostriches.
Local News
Abington man taken to hospital after emu scratches him June 15, 2017 | 2:29 PM
Boston, MA - 4/19/2016 - A driver pays a parking meter on Charles Street in Boston, MA, April 19, 2016. (Keith Bedford/Globe Staff)
Local News
Massachusetts mayor sends man $1 to settle parking dispute June 15, 2017 | 2:00 PM
Local News
Police: Driver gets to nearly 140 mph on I-95 in Maine June 15, 2017 | 1:48 PM
Politics
Watch Scott Brown's video introducing himself to New Zealanders June 15, 2017 | 1:03 PM
FILE -- Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) during an event in Chicago, June 10, 2017. The shooting of Republican lawmakers at a baseball practice on June 13 by James Hodgkinson, who was once a volunteer for Sanders’s presidential campaign, could prove to be an opportunity for the senator’s fans to consider their rhetoric.
Politics
Attack tests movement Sanders founded June 15, 2017 | 8:50 AM
FILE - In this April 17, 2012, photo, James Hodgkinson of Belleville protests outside of the United States Post Office in Downtown Belleville, Ill. A government official says the suspect in the Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others has been identified Hodgkinson.
National News
10 things to know for today June 15, 2017 | 6:09 AM
This photo from Facebook shows James T. Hodgkinson. A government official says Hodgkinson is the suspect in the Virginia shooting that injured Rep. Steve Scalise and several others. (Facebook via AP)
National News
Man who shot congressman was living in van, called a loner June 15, 2017 | 4:17 AM