Johnny Damon is rooting for the Yankees to beat the Red Sox in the ALDS

Apparently, Johnny Damon is still an idiot. Or at least he may be in the eyes of Boston fans, after the retired Red Sox-turned-New York Yankees outfielder revealed who he’s rooting for Friday before Game 1 of the American League Division Series between his two former teams.

“New York’s my team,” Damon told TMZ Sports. “The Yankees, that’s who I want to win.”

“This rivalry, I mean it’s been 14 years since it happened,” Damon said, alluding to the Red Sox’ 3-0 comeback in the 2004 American League Championship Series, during which he played a central role, en route to their first World Series trophy since 1918.

“Of course, I was on the winning side the last time with Boston,” he said Friday. “And we recreated some many great moments for so many fans, and 86 years of losing finally turned into winning.”

“But this time I’m rooting for New York,” he said.

After four seasons in Boston, Damon signed with the Yankees in 2005 on a four-year, $52 million contract. Despite suggesting in 2015 that he left the Red Sox organization on not the greatest of terms, he later clarified that there’s “no hard feelings there.” The 44-year-old added on Friday that his “heart’s always going to be in Boston,” but that he’s simply “around New York a lot” and visits for a week each month to cheer on the team.

“I just feel like I’m around the Yankees players a lot more,” he said.

Damon also said he thought the 108-win Red Sox were the superior team and “they’re built to win the World Series” this fall.

“If the Red Sox don’t win, it’s a failed season,” he said.

Still, Damon added that he was impressed with what the Yankees accomplished this year and said the best-of-five-games ALDS format “helps the Yankees a little more.” He even predicted that New York would ultimately win.

“I think they upset them,” Damon said. “I think there’s no pressure on the Yankees.”