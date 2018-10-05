Johnny Damon is rooting for the Yankees to beat the Red Sox in the ALDS

"New York's my team."

New York Yankees' Johnny Damon waits to be introduced at the Yankees Old Timers' Day baseball game Sunday, June 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun)
Johnny Damon waits to be introduced at the Yankees Old Timers' Day baseball game, June 17, 2018, at Yankee Stadium. –Bill Kostroun / AP
By
3:30 PM

Apparently, Johnny Damon is still an idiot. Or at least he may be in the eyes of Boston fans, after the retired Red Sox-turned-New York Yankees outfielder revealed who he’s rooting for Friday before Game 1 of the American League Division Series between his two former teams.

“New York’s my team,” Damon told TMZ Sports. “The Yankees, that’s who I want to win.”

“This rivalry, I mean it’s been 14 years since it happened,” Damon said, alluding to the Red Sox’ 3-0 comeback in the 2004 American League Championship Series, during which he played a central role, en route to their first World Series trophy since 1918.

Advertisement

“Of course, I was on the winning side the last time with Boston,” he said Friday. “And we recreated some many great moments for so many fans, and 86 years of losing finally turned into winning.”

“But this time I’m rooting for New York,” he said.

After four seasons in Boston, Damon signed with the Yankees in 2005 on a four-year, $52 million contract. Despite suggesting in 2015 that he left the Red Sox organization on not the greatest of terms, he later clarified that there’s “no hard feelings there.” The 44-year-old added on Friday that his “heart’s always going to be in Boston,” but that he’s simply “around New York a lot” and visits for a week each month to cheer on the team.

“I just feel like I’m around the Yankees players a lot more,” he said.

Damon also said he thought the 108-win Red Sox were the superior team and “they’re built to win the World Series” this fall.

“If the Red Sox don’t win, it’s a failed season,” he said.

Still, Damon added that he was impressed with what the Yankees accomplished this year and said the best-of-five-games ALDS format “helps the Yankees a little more.” He even predicted that New York would ultimately win.

Advertisement

“I think they upset them,” Damon said. “I think there’s no pressure on the Yankees.”

TOPICS: Red Sox New York Yankees MLB
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Cristopher Chavarria
Local
‘If anybody can beat this, he can’ October 5, 2018 | 3:10 PM
Politics
Pompeo goes to North Korea under pressure to show progress October 5, 2018 | 3:01 PM
Boston, MA - October 03, 2018: Workers and supporters picket outside the Sheraton Boston by Marriott in Boston, MA on October 03, 2018. Hotel workers walked off the job at seven Marriott hotels in Boston Wednesday morning, launching the first hotel strike in the city’s history following months of fruitless contract negotiations. The job action involves more than 1,500 Marriott International employees, from housekeepers to bartenders to bellmen at the Aloft Boston Seaport District, Element Boston Seaport District, Ritz-Carlton Boston, Sheraton Boston, W Hotel Boston, Westin Boston Waterfront, and Westin Copley Place. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Local
How the New York Yankees became the focus of a Boston hotel workers strike October 5, 2018 | 2:42 PM
Politics
Bucking party, Murkowski charts her own path on Kavanaugh October 5, 2018 | 2:12 PM
Skaters at the Lynch Family Skatepark in June.
Local
Charges dismissed against skateboarders arrested at Cambridge skatepark October 5, 2018 | 2:00 PM
Politics
Trump lashes out at Capitol Hill protesters October 5, 2018 | 12:45 PM
Maria, 16.
National
She was 16 when she married a 25-year-old. And their situation is surprisingly prevalent. October 5, 2018 | 12:43 PM
National
'Well, this will make a great wedding story one day' October 5, 2018 | 12:06 PM
Local
Marlborough crash leaves 19-year-old woman in critical condition October 5, 2018 | 11:48 AM
Framingham State University
Local
Police: Student assaulted while walking on Framingham State campus at night October 5, 2018 | 11:30 AM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., arrives at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Oct. 4, 2018, before the final push to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh clears crucial Senate hurdle October 5, 2018 | 11:00 AM
Crime
Man allegedly stabbed parents, woman with scissors in Acton home October 5, 2018 | 10:32 AM
Politics
Not since 1969: US regains ultra-low 3.7 pct. unemployment October 5, 2018 | 10:14 AM
Massachusetts Avenue
Crime
Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Mass. Ave. in Roxbury October 5, 2018 | 10:06 AM
Politics
Who was questioned by the FBI in the Kavanaugh probe? October 5, 2018 | 9:57 AM
Judge Brett Kavanaugh testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sept. 27, 2018. A 1983 letter from Kavanaugh to his friends from Georgetown Preparatory School offers an inside look at his hard-partying group of football players. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times)
Politics
Watch live: Senate holds key vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination October 5, 2018 | 9:55 AM
Politics
A rift at Facebook after exec attends Kavanaugh hearing October 5, 2018 | 9:11 AM
Politics
The Latest: Judge rejects Merkley bid for Kavanaugh docs October 5, 2018 | 8:49 AM
Politics
Record imports push US trade gap to $53.2 billion in August October 5, 2018 | 8:32 AM
Politics
US jobs report Friday is likely to show another solid gain October 5, 2018 | 7:44 AM
Entertainment
Still Anonymous: White House hunt for op-ed author fades October 5, 2018 | 1:36 AM
Politics
Day of chaos and consequence before vote on Kavanaugh October 5, 2018 | 1:33 AM
Crime
Police: Man caught on video kicking in T station window October 4, 2018 | 6:42 PM
Angel and Chester after getting haircuts.
Animals
2 dogs were found abandoned over 20 miles apart within days of one another. Are their cases related? October 4, 2018 | 6:17 PM
Politics
Who was questioned by the FBI in the Kavanaugh probe? October 4, 2018 | 5:21 PM
Entertainment
Passion, chaos as Kavanaugh confirmation vote nears October 4, 2018 | 5:12 PM
Crime
Roommates' argument over burnt food escalates to stabbing, police say October 4, 2018 | 4:56 PM
FILE - In this Monday, Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, a customer purchases marijuana at the Harborside marijuana dispensary in Oakland, Calif., on the first day that recreational marijuana was sold legally in California. In January 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a 2013 Obama Administration policy pledging that federal authorities would not crack down on marijuana operations in states where they were legal as long as the states maintained tight regulations. (AP Photo/Mathew Sumner)
Local
Massachusetts issues final licenses to first recreational marijuana dispensaries October 4, 2018 | 4:44 PM
Media
Mika Brzezinski rages at Kellyanne Conway over sexual assault survivor remarks. It backfires. October 4, 2018 | 4:23 PM
Politics
White House outlines counterterrorism strategy, slams Iran October 4, 2018 | 3:54 PM