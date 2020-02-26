Worcester approves about $30 million more for new ballpark

The team, currently based in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and known as the Pawtucket Red Sox, will play one more season in Rhode Island before relocating to Worcester in 2021.

In this July 11, 2019, file photo, spectators watch near an artist's rendering during a groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester.
In this July 11, 2019, file photo, spectators watch near an artist's rendering during a groundbreaking ceremony for Polar Park, a new minor league baseball stadium in Worcester. –AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File
AP
February 26, 2020 | 5:33 PM

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Worcester City Council has approved a revised financing plan to address about $30 million in increased costs for a new baseball stadium being built in the city for the Boston Red Sox Triple-A affiliate.

The plan approved Tuesday addresses an additional $9.4 million in construction costs and about $20 million in increased costs associated with the redevelopment of the neighborhood where the park will be located.

Worcester City Manager Edward Augustus said even with the planned opening of the park 13 months away, he is confident the new financial plan meets the city’s requirements for the ballpark.

“We feel like this additional funding has taken care of our obligations,” Augustus said. “We’re making our contribution to the ballpark, but anything beyond that, that would be the team’s responsibility.”

Construction on the 10,000-seat stadium, to be called Polar Park, has already started.

The ballpark will still be funded through new tax revenues generated from the private development that will take place in that area, as well as through stadium parking revenues.

