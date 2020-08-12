Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi to be placed on injured list

Jim Davis/Globe Staff
Andrew Benintendi, seen here getting caught in a rundown on Tuesday night, is headed for the IL. –Jim Davis/Globe Staff
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
August 12, 2020

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be placed on the injured list because he strained the right side of his rib cage when he fell during Tuesday’s loss to the Rays.

The hope is Benintendi will only miss 10 days, as the X-rays were negative.

Benintendi is hitting .103 with no homers and one RBI in 14 games this season. He went 2-for-3 in Tuesday’s game.

To take his place on the roster, the Red Sox have recalled pitcher Ryan Weber.

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
President of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association Patrick M. Rose testifies during a 2016 body camera hearing at Suffolk Superior Court.
Local
Former Boston police association president Patrick Rose is charged with indecent assault on a child August 12, 2020 | 9:18 PM
BostonCOVID-19testing Boston, MA 8/11/2020 Registered nurses, from the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, work in a pop-up COVID-19 testing site in Joe Moakley Park. (Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 18 new COVID-19 deaths, 229 new cases August 12, 2020 | 8:37 PM
Lynn, MA 8/11/ 2020: Face masks for sale in a store on Market Street. Governor Charlie Baker said Tuesday that the state is deeming 33 of the state's 351 cities to be at moderate or high risk of the coronavirus. Four communities are at the highest level of risk, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said: Chelsea, Everett, Lynn, and Revere. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe staff
Town #s
Mass. releases most complete individual town coronavirus data to date August 12, 2020 | 8:18 PM
Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse.
Politics
Some supporters are distancing themselves from Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse. But many aren't. August 12, 2020 | 6:53 PM
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
Biden-Harris
Biden, Harris assail Trump as he introduces historic VP pick August 12, 2020 | 6:19 PM
Crime
Connecticut man charged with hate crime following attack at park protest August 12, 2020 | 5:00 PM
Sex offender Shawn McClinton.
BAIL FUND CONTROVERSY
Mass. Bail Fund answers criticism over freeing convicted rapist accused of raping again August 12, 2020 | 3:38 PM
Politics
Tucker Carlson singled out a Mass. congressional candidate for 'ingratitude.' Here's how she responded. August 12, 2020 | 3:34 PM
Mayor Marty Walsh
Education
‘We have to get this right’: Marty Walsh says equity front of mind in planning school reopening August 12, 2020 | 3:06 PM
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston President Eric Rosengren.
THE ECONOMY
Boston Federal Reserve chief says states that rushed to reopen slowed the U.S. recovery August 12, 2020 | 2:54 PM
HIT-AND-RUN
Man arraigned in fatal hit-and-run in Brockton August 12, 2020 | 2:38 PM
Lexington, MA—07/24/2020—A father and his child, who refused to identify themselves, participate in a protest at Emery Park organized by parents who want Lexington schools to fully reopen in the fall in Lexington, MA, July 24, 2020. (Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe) Topic: Reporter:
Education
Should schools reopen? Here’s what nearly 3,000 readers said. August 12, 2020 | 2:23 PM
Coronavirus
Boston University adopts profane slogan to get students to follow COVID-19 guidelines August 12, 2020 | 1:18 PM
'Climate Justice Now'
Prosecutors are reviewing whether to prosecute Citgo sign climate protestors August 12, 2020 | 1:04 PM
Supporters take photos with construction executive Marjorie Taylor Greene, background right, late Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Rome, Ga. Greene, criticized for promoting racist videos and adamantly supporting the far-right QAnon conspiracy theory, won the GOP nomination for northwest Georgia's 14th Congressional District. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Politics
Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon supporter, wins House primary in Georgia August 12, 2020 | 12:02 PM
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods.
Florida
Florida sheriff bans deputies, visitors from wearing masks August 12, 2020 | 11:50 AM
Robert Bonang
BRAINTREE MURDER
Marshfield man indicted in murder of Braintree nurse August 12, 2020 | 11:06 AM
EMBARGO: No electronic distribution, Web posting or street sales before Wednesday 3 a.m. ET Aug. 12, 2020. No exceptions for any reasons. EMBARGO set by source.**Lacey Kowalski wipes down a table at Pinewood Social, the restaurant where she works in Nashville, Tenn., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Socially distanced tables are equipped with sneeze guards separating booths at the restaurant. (William DeShazer/The New York Times)
Restaurants
The nation wanted to eat out again. Everyone has paid the price. August 12, 2020 | 11:06 AM
The New Hampshire Lottery and DraftKings launched mobile sports betting in the state in December.
Sports Betting
1st sports betting retail location opening in New Hampshire August 12, 2020 | 10:47 AM
Crime
A dating app meet-up ended with an armed robbery in a Boston hotel room — and an arrest, police say August 12, 2020 | 10:42 AM
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., left, stands onstage with Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., before speaking at a campaign event, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Ayanna Pressley
What Ayanna Pressley said after Elizabeth Warren wasn’t picked as Biden’s running mate August 12, 2020 | 9:55 AM
Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, left, D-Mass., and Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., debate Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, in Boston. The two are running for the Democratic nomination to U.S. Senate. (WBZ-TV via AP, Pool)
MARKEY VS. KENNEDY
Ed Markey says Joe Kennedy took 'two years' to support Medicare-for-All. Kennedy says it took Markey even longer. August 12, 2020 | 9:13 AM
Velisa Woods, left, hands Chromebooks to parents for their school aged children on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, the first day of distance learning classes at Sankofa United Elementary school in Oakland, Calif.
SCHOOLS
925 quarantined for COVID. Is this a successful school reopening? August 12, 2020 | 8:38 AM
Joe Biden watches as then-candidates Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., shake hands after a Democratic presidential primary at Texas Southern University.
KAMALA HARRIS
'I’m SO looking forward to seeing Kamala take on Mike Pence on the debate stage' August 12, 2020 | 8:29 AM
James E. Mahoney and then-Vice President Joe Biden trade stories at an Axios event in Washington, D.C., in January 2017.
James E. Mahoney
Funeral for Bank of America executive James Mahoney to be live-streamed Wednesday August 12, 2020 | 8:19 AM
Boston, MA: 08-11-2020: Congressman Joe Kennedy III and Senator Edward Markey debate at WBZ-TV in Boston, Mass. as they compete for the Democratic nomination to run for Markey's Senate seat. Photo: WBZ-TV
Politics
'I’m sure your father is watching right now': Ed Markey and Joe Kennedy clash in heated debate August 11, 2020 | 8:47 PM
SOUTHBOROUGH MA. JULY 13: Governor Charlie Baker listens as Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders speaks at a press conference after a tour of The New England Center for Children on July 13, 2020 in Southborough, MA. (Nancy Lane/Pool)
Coronavirus
Massachusetts health secretary suggests certain residents should wear face coverings inside their homes August 11, 2020 | 7:06 PM
Crime
New Hampshire man arrested in connection with teen's shooting death August 11, 2020 | 5:50 PM
Maine
Maine man shot while playing disc golf sues shooter August 11, 2020 | 4:53 PM
Health care worker Jessie Coffey with a testing kit for the coronavirus at an appointment-based drive-thru tent in Gardendale, Ala. on Aug. 6, 2020. Several states are trying to increase coronavirus testing with faster methods, undeterred by less accurate but quicker readouts. (Nicole Craine/The New York Times)
Daily #s
Mass. reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 296 new cases August 11, 2020 | 4:07 PM