Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi to be placed on injured list

Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi will be placed on the injured list because he strained the right side of his rib cage when he fell during Tuesday’s loss to the Rays.

The hope is Benintendi will only miss 10 days, as the X-rays were negative.

Benintendi is hitting .103 with no homers and one RBI in 14 games this season. He went 2-for-3 in Tuesday’s game.

To take his place on the roster, the Red Sox have recalled pitcher Ryan Weber.