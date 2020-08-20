Red Sox hand Orioles 5th straight loss 7-1 behind Nate Eovaldi

Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. –The Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
DAVID GINSBURG,
AP
August 20, 2020

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi allowed five hits over seven innings, Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland homered and the Boston Red Sox beat Baltimore 7-1 Thursday to extend the Orioles’ losing streak to a season-high five games.

It was the second straight victory for Boston following a nine-game skid. Though the Red Sox are 10 games under .500 and in the AL East cellar, Seattle now owns the worst record in the American League.

Bogaerts hit a solo shot in the third inning and added an RBI single in the ninth before Moreland connected with two on against Miguel Castro.

“Good timely hitting,” manager Ron Roenicke said, who summed up the night with a phrase he hasn’t used too often this season: “Nice ballgame.”

Advertisement

Pat Valaikia homered for the Orioles, who dropped under .500 (12-13) for the first time in nearly two weeks.

Coming off an awful performance against the Yankees (5 1/3 IP, 8 ER), Eovaldi (2-2) was dominant in his longest outing since Aug. 4, 2018. The right-hander struck out six, walked one and allowed only one extra-base hit — Valaika’s homer leading off the seventh.

“I know Nate has been after me to go longer,” Roenicke said. “He did a great job on all his pitches. He really didn’t have any innings to worry about. It’s huge for Nate to go those innings and allow the bullpen to rest.”

Both of Eovaldi’s wins this year are against the Orioles, the other coming on opening day.

“Nate Eovaldi give us a really tough time,” Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. “That was an unbelievable start. That was Nate being really, really good, throwing every pitch for a strike — the fastball, the cutter, breaking ball, the split —- and being on for seven innings.”

Boston used an RBI single by José Peraza and a run-scoring grounder to take a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and Bogaerts upped the advantage with a homer off Asher Wojciechowski in the third.

Advertisement

Wojciechowski (1-3) threw 88 pitches before being lifted with two outs in the fourth.

“I wanted to come out and have a good quality start and get us back on track,” the right-hander said. “I wasn’t able to do that, but we’ve just got to flush it.”

STREAKY

Baltimore’s Anthony Santander extended his career-best hitting streak to 15 games with a first-inning single. He’s batting .355 with seven home runs, seven doubles, a triple and 18 RBIs during this torrid run. It’s the longest hitting streak by an Orioles since Trey Mancini’s 17-game stretch in September 2017. … Boston leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo stretched his hitting streak to 11 but didn’t get an extra-base hit for the first time in eight games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Darwinzon Hernandez was reinstated from the injured list after missing the first 25 games because of a positive test for COVID-19. “No question, if he’s back to what we saw last year it will be huge,” Roenicke said. Hernandez had 57 strikeouts in just 30 1/3 innings as a rookie in 2019. To make room on the roster, Boston designated INF Christian Arroyo for assignment. … J.D. Martinez was back in the lineup, serving as the DH after leaving Tuesday’s game with dehydration and sitting out Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Red Sox: Roenicke will use Colten Brewer as an opener in Friday night’s game, when Boston will seek to win a third straight for the first time this season.

Orioles: John Means (0-1, 10.57 ERA) tries to rebound from the shortest start of his career, 2/3 of an inning Sunday against Washington. The lefty is still trying to get in a groove after missing time with arm fatigue and then dealing with the death of his father.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Red Sox Health Baseball Sports Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
17names - House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi and Massachusetts Congressman Joseph P. Kennedy III visited Simmons College for a roundtable discussion on engaging women in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education. The leaders were joined by Simmons faculty and students, as well as STEM education leaders from across Massachusetts. (Diane Hammer)
Politics
Sunrise Movement slams Nancy Pelosi's endorsement of Joe Kennedy over Ed Markey August 20, 2020 | 6:45 PM
Wedding rings are pictured during the ceremony at the Briosco's town hall, about 45 km ( 28 miles) north of Milan, on May 11, 2020 during the country's lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of the COVID-19 infection, caused by the novel coronavirus. (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)
Maine wedding
Maine cites inn where more than 30 got COVID-19 at wedding August 20, 2020 | 5:40 PM
Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff
Daily #s
Mass. reports 12 new COVID-19 deaths, 262 new cases August 20, 2020 | 5:12 PM
Coronavirus
'Be better': In public letter, Syracuse official lambasts 'selfish' first-year students August 20, 2020 | 4:56 PM
Boston, MA - 8/20/2020 - Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders and Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Riley at Gov. Baker's Coronavirus Update. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: Naomi Martin, Topic: 21GOVBAKER
Coronavirus
'Some of the issues that were being raised by the union just don’t make any sense' August 20, 2020 | 4:14 PM
A woman and her dog.
Boston Public Garden
23 ducks die of suspected botulism believed to be in Boston Public Garden lagoon August 20, 2020 | 3:45 PM
East Boston
A Blue Line car for cyclists? Some city councilors want to give it a try. August 20, 2020 | 3:13 PM
Crime
Man charged in drive-by shooting following Encore lobby altercation August 20, 2020 | 2:37 PM
This transmission electron micrograph (TEM) depicts a salivary gland that had been extracted from a mosquito infected by the Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) virus.
EEE
A third human case of EEE in Massachusetts has been confirmed August 20, 2020 | 1:36 PM
Handout
Politics
Nancy Pelosi endorses Joe Kennedy in race against Ed Markey August 20, 2020 | 1:21 PM
College of the Holy Cross
'Profoundly disappointed'
Holy Cross posts letter to students on 'disappointing off-campus behavior' amid pandemic August 20, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Elizabeth Warren spoke in a classroom full of meaningful items.
Politics
Elizabeth Warren's Democratic convention speech included several local Easter eggs August 20, 2020 | 12:11 PM
Gov. Charlie Baker speaks at his daily coronavirus press conference in the Gardner Auditorium of the State House on Friday.
Coronavirus
Watch: Charlie Baker's coronavirus update August 20, 2020 | 11:47 AM
Politics
Rise in jobless claims reflects still-struggling US economy August 20, 2020 | 11:08 AM
$$$
The 'Lottery Lawyer' promised winners he'd protect their money. Then he stole millions, feds say. August 20, 2020 | 10:45 AM
FILE - In this May 4, 2005, file photo, Tessa Meier puts some new paint on the sign outside Mr. Hooper's Emporium to get ready for opening day at Sesame Place in Langhorne, Pa. Officials with SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop announced Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, that they are opening the country’s second Sesame Place park in San Diego in 2021. The first Sesame Place opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia. (Harry Sircely/Bucks County Courier Times via AP, File)
National News
A teenage Sesame Place worker told guests to wear a mask. One of them shattered his jaw instead, police say. August 20, 2020 | 10:35 AM
The Encore Boston Harbor casino.
Crime
Man stabbed, injured in Encore casino early Thursday August 20, 2020 | 10:08 AM
Former White House strategist Steve Bannon speaks to reporters as he departs following testifying in the federal trial of Roger Stone, at Federal Court in Washington, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Al Drago)
Steve Bannon
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme August 20, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Boston, MA - 7/23/2020: Khamya Reid-Parry, 6, of Dorchester, leads her mother, Alexis Parry, through Franklin Park during their morning exercise routine in Boston, MA on July 23, 2020. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) coronavirus covid-19 mask youth children child exercise bike bicycle weather
Coronavirus
'This shows very clearly that kids can spread the virus while they’re asymptomatic' August 20, 2020 | 12:05 AM
In this image from video, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
DNC
Here’s what Elizabeth Warren said during her Democratic convention speech August 19, 2020 | 11:01 PM
Crime
Man in custody after fatal shooting of his father in Vermont August 19, 2020 | 10:19 PM
School Buses in NYC
Coronavirus
NYC teachers threaten to strike if city tries to force them back into classes August 19, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Who is dying?
Who is dying from the coronavirus in Massachusetts? August 19, 2020 | 6:38 PM
Boston, MA - 8/11/2020 - People line up to receive free COVID Testing at the City of Boston's pop-up COVID-19 testing site, in partnership with the East Boston Neighborhood Health Center in South Boston. The testing initiative began on Aug. 5 and it will run through Aug. 15. at Moakley Park on Old Colony Avenue near 1187 Columbia Road in South Boston. - (Barry Chin/Globe Staff), Section: Metro, Reporter: In caps, Topic: 12COVID TESTING
Town #s
Here's the very latest individual Mass. city and town coronavirus data August 19, 2020 | 6:23 PM
Melissa Leaston of Whittier Street Health Center uses a nasal swab to collect a specimen outside the Catherine Hardaway Residences in Roxbury last week.
Daily #s
Mass. reports 28 new COVID-19 deaths, 262 new cases August 19, 2020 | 6:10 PM
FALL RIVER, MA - February 04, 2019: Jesse Mermell visits American Wallpaper & Design Center in Fall River, MA on February 04, 2019. Mermell is a candidate for Congress. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) section: Metro reporter:
Politics
Jesse Mermell takes fire — and doles it out — during 4th District debate August 19, 2020 | 6:06 PM
In this June 6, 2015, file photo, then-President Barack Obama hugs then-Vice President Joe Biden during funeral services for Biden's son, Beau Biden, at St. Anthony of Padua Church in Wilmington, Del.
Politics
Obama, in scathing Trump rebuke, warns democracy on the line August 19, 2020 | 6:03 PM
Summer Street and Washington Avenue, Natick
Natick
2 pedestrians injured in Natick hit-and-run crash August 19, 2020 | 4:46 PM
A rodent runs down the sidewalk of a deserted Bourbon Street, normally bustling with tourists and revelers, in New Orleans, Monday, March 23, 2020.
'Rat City'
'It is getting worse by the week' August 19, 2020 | 3:55 PM
A nurse prepares an injection of the influenza vaccine at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts in this January 10, 2013 file photo. More than three-quarters of Americans who got this season's flu shot could get the virus anyway, given a mismatch between the flu strains covered by the shot and those actually causing illness in people, U.S. officials say. (Brian Snyder/ Reuters)
Flu shots
State mandates flu vaccinations for Massachusetts students August 19, 2020 | 3:30 PM