Red Sox Fan kicked out of Fenway Park for displaying large 'Trump won' banner on outfield wall The sign violated a Red Sox policy, so the fan was removed.

During Monday’s Red Sox game against the Miami Marlins, a fan was escorted out of Fenway Park after he unfurled a “Trump won, save America” banner against the centerfield wall during the fourth inning.

A team spokesperson told WCVB the act violated a Red Sox policy prohibiting signs of any kind being hung or affixed to the ballpark, so the fan was escorted out by security.

Fan kicked out of Fenway Park for putting 'Trump won' banner on outfield wall https://t.co/9p9dhRRYuK — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) June 8, 2021

This wasn’t the first time a fan has been removed for hanging a banner during a game at the ballpark. In 2017, fans were removed for dropping a banner over the Green Monster that read “Racism is as American as baseball.”

Despite Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims, President Joe Biden won November’s election, earning 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.