The Fastest Growing—and Fastest Shrinking—Towns and Cities in Mass.

COHASSET, MA - 5/0 1/2014: Dusk sets in Cohasset Harbor with lobsters boats tied up at thier moorings. There is foam in the water coming in from the river to the entrance of the harbor. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff Photo) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo –David L. Ryan/Globe Staff
By
May 28, 2014

  • —Kelvin Ma/Tufts University

    New census data, compiled by our friends at the Boston Business Journal, shows how the state’s population grew from 2010 to 2013.

    All told, the state gained nearly 130,000 residents. In terms of total bodies, Boston led the pack by adding more than 25,515 residents—about a 2 percent increase.

    The Business Journal has a cool tool that lets you check out how the population numbers for every community in the state have shifted over that time period, including your own. With the state having seen an overall increase, the fastest growing cities and towns are gaining residents at a quicker rate than the fastest shrinking are losing them. The biggest losses in the state—in Pittsfield—saw about 650 residents leave. However, it’s worth noting the communities with the biggest losses are all located out in Western Massachusetts.

    The 10 fastest growing and 10 fastest shrinking cities and towns in the state, by percentage of the population, follow.

  • Shrinking: 10. Clarksburg

    —Wikimedia Commons

    2010 population: 1,702

    2013 population: 1,679

    Three-year difference: -1%

  • Shrinking: 9. West Stockbridge

    —Doug Kerr, Creative Commons/flickr

    2010 population: 1,306

    2013 population: 1,288

    Three-year difference: -1%

  • Shrinking: 8. Great Barrington

    —Brian Feulner

    2010 population: 7,097

    2013 population: 6,996

    Three-year difference: -1%

  • Shrinking: 7. Pittsfield

    —Matt Taylor

    2010 population: 44,710

    2013 population: 44,057

    Three-year difference: -1%

  • Shrinking: 6. Richmond

    —Wikimedia Commons

    2010 population: 1,475

    2013 population: 1,453

    Three-year difference: -1%

  • Shrinking: 5. Lanesborough

    —Doug Kerr, Creative Commons/flickr

    2010 population: 3,088

    2013 population: 3,037

    Three-year difference: -2%

  • Shrinking: 4. Adams

    —Bob P.B., Creative Commons/flickr

    2010 population: 8,478

    2013 population: 8,332

    Three-year difference: -2%

  • Shrinking: 3. Hinsdale

    —Wikimedia Commons

    2010 population: 2,030

    2013 population: 1,994

    Three-year difference: -2%

  • Shrinking: 2. North Adams

    —Matthew Cavanaugh

    2010 population: 13,786

    2013 population: 13,533

    Three-year difference: -2%

  • Shrinking: 1. Williamstown

    —DINA RUDICK/ THE BOSTON GLOBE

    2010 population: 7,753

    2013 population: 7,599

    Three-year difference: -2%

  • Growing: 10. Westford

    —Doug Kerr, Creative Commons/flickr

    2010 population: 22,026

    2013 population: 23,265

    Three-year difference: 6%

  • Growing: 9. Tyngsborough

    —Brian Kelley, Creative Commons/flickr

    2010 population: 22,026

    2013 population: 23,265

    Three-year difference: 6%

  • Growing: 8. Hopkinton

    —Michael Dwyer/AP

    2010 population: 14,980

    2013 population: 15,918

    Three-year difference: 6%

  • Growing: 7. Natick

    —redjar, Creative Commons/flickr

    2010 population: 33,068

    2013 population: 35,214

    Three-year difference: 6%

  • Growing: 6. Lynnfield

    —Essdras M. Suarez/Globe Staff

    2010 population: 11,620

    2013 population: 12,395

    Three-year difference: 7%

  • Growing: 5. Chelsea

    —David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

    2010 population: 35,313

    2013 population: 37,670

    Three-year difference: 7%

  • Growing: 4. Groveland

    —Richard Johnson/Creative Commons

    2010 population: 6,492

    2013 population: 7,019

    Three-year difference: 8%

  • Growing: 3. Concord

    —Phillip Capper, Creative Commons/flickr

    2010 population: 17,739

    2013 population: 19,285

    Three-year difference: 8%

  • Growing: 2. Lunenburg

    —Doug Kerr, Creative Commons/flickr

    2010 population: 10,087

    2013 population: 10,969

    Three-year difference: 9%

  • Growing: 1. Cohasset

    —David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

    2010 population: 7,548

    2013 population: 8,273

    Three-year difference: 10%

    To see full, statewide data, including where your city or town ranks, check out the Boston Business Journal.

