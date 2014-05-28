The Fastest Growing—and Fastest Shrinking—Towns and Cities in Mass.
New census data, compiled by our friends at the Boston Business Journal, shows how the state’s population grew from 2010 to 2013.
All told, the state gained nearly 130,000 residents. In terms of total bodies, Boston led the pack by adding more than 25,515 residents—about a 2 percent increase.
The Business Journal has a cool tool that lets you check out how the population numbers for every community in the state have shifted over that time period, including your own. With the state having seen an overall increase, the fastest growing cities and towns are gaining residents at a quicker rate than the fastest shrinking are losing them. The biggest losses in the state—in Pittsfield—saw about 650 residents leave. However, it’s worth noting the communities with the biggest losses are all located out in Western Massachusetts.
The 10 fastest growing and 10 fastest shrinking cities and towns in the state, by percentage of the population, follow.
Shrinking: 10. Clarksburg
2010 population: 1,702
2013 population: 1,679
Three-year difference: -1%
Shrinking: 9. West Stockbridge
2010 population: 1,306
2013 population: 1,288
Three-year difference: -1%
Shrinking: 8. Great Barrington
2010 population: 7,097
2013 population: 6,996
Three-year difference: -1%
Shrinking: 7. Pittsfield
2010 population: 44,710
2013 population: 44,057
Three-year difference: -1%
Shrinking: 6. Richmond
2010 population: 1,475
2013 population: 1,453
Three-year difference: -1%
Shrinking: 5. Lanesborough
2010 population: 3,088
2013 population: 3,037
Three-year difference: -2%
Shrinking: 4. Adams
2010 population: 8,478
2013 population: 8,332
Three-year difference: -2%
Shrinking: 3. Hinsdale
2010 population: 2,030
2013 population: 1,994
Three-year difference: -2%
Shrinking: 2. North Adams
2010 population: 13,786
2013 population: 13,533
Three-year difference: -2%
Shrinking: 1. Williamstown
2010 population: 7,753
2013 population: 7,599
Three-year difference: -2%
Growing: 10. Westford
2010 population: 22,026
2013 population: 23,265
Three-year difference: 6%
Growing: 9. Tyngsborough
2010 population: 22,026
2013 population: 23,265
Three-year difference: 6%
Growing: 8. Hopkinton
2010 population: 14,980
2013 population: 15,918
Three-year difference: 6%
Growing: 7. Natick
2010 population: 33,068
2013 population: 35,214
Three-year difference: 6%
Growing: 6. Lynnfield
2010 population: 11,620
2013 population: 12,395
Three-year difference: 7%
Growing: 5. Chelsea
2010 population: 35,313
2013 population: 37,670
Three-year difference: 7%
Growing: 4. Groveland
2010 population: 6,492
2013 population: 7,019
Three-year difference: 8%
Growing: 3. Concord
2010 population: 17,739
2013 population: 19,285
Three-year difference: 8%
Growing: 2. Lunenburg
2010 population: 10,087
2013 population: 10,969
Three-year difference: 9%
Growing: 1. Cohasset
2010 population: 7,548
2013 population: 8,273
Three-year difference: 10%
To see full, statewide data, including where your city or town ranks, check out the Boston Business Journal.