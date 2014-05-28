The Fastest Growing—and Fastest Shrinking—Towns and Cities in Mass.

—Kelvin Ma/Tufts University

New census data, compiled by our friends at the Boston Business Journal, shows how the state’s population grew from 2010 to 2013.

All told, the state gained nearly 130,000 residents. In terms of total bodies, Boston led the pack by adding more than 25,515 residents—about a 2 percent increase.

The Business Journal has a cool tool that lets you check out how the population numbers for every community in the state have shifted over that time period, including your own. With the state having seen an overall increase, the fastest growing cities and towns are gaining residents at a quicker rate than the fastest shrinking are losing them. The biggest losses in the state—in Pittsfield—saw about 650 residents leave. However, it’s worth noting the communities with the biggest losses are all located out in Western Massachusetts.

The 10 fastest growing and 10 fastest shrinking cities and towns in the state, by percentage of the population, follow.