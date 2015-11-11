Massachusetts law isn’t so clear about daily fantasy sports

The games could be deemed illegal if they were brought to court, according to the state’s gaming board.

Boston-based DraftKings has faced significant government scrutiny this fall.
Boston-based DraftKings has faced significant government scrutiny this fall. –AP
By
November 11, 2015

The tough times for daily fantasy sports companies DraftKings and FanDuel got a little tougher Tuesday when New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman called the games a form of illegal gambling and ordered the companies to stop taking wagers in the state.

In Boston-based DraftKings’s home state, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey has said she thinks the games should be regulated but does not believe they violate Bay State gambling laws. However, it’s not entirely clear the games would pass legal muster in Massachusetts if they were put to the test. That was the takeaway of a memo last month from the legal team at the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which looked at how the games fit within state gambling laws and past court decisions.

DraftKings and FanDuel have argued they offer games of skill, rather than games of chance. That makes them legal in most states, including Massachusetts, the companies have maintained.

According to the memo, a paid contest for a prize is considered an illegal lottery in Massachusetts if chance plays a bigger role in determining success than skill.

The memo cited several Massachusetts legal cases about games involving a combination of chance and skill, including video poker, a combination of darts and bingo, and even a toy crane game. The courts said each could be considered illegal lotteries because luck played a bigger role. The memo suggested that daily fantasy games may involve even less skill than those games.

“The cited cases all involved analyzing chance versus skill where the individual playing the game had a direct effect on the outcome of the game (i.e., personally operating a crane, choosing cards or throwing darts),’’ the memo read. “These examples stand in contrast to daily fantasy sports where the player’s skill is exercised only in choosing the roster, as the player has no ability to control the final outcome of the sporting events.’’

The memo also said a past court decision could open daily fantasy sports companies to questions about whether they operate illegal betting pools under state law.

“I think it bears certainly additional investigation,’’ gaming board staff attorney Justin Stempeck, who produced the memo, told the commission in October.

Various federal laws could also threaten the industry under certain circumstances, the report said. Two of the laws—the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act and Illegal Gambling Business Act—could be triggered if the games are determined to be illegal gambling under a given state’s laws. Fantasy sports were exempted from an oft-cited 2006 federal law banning online gambling companies from accepting payments. But that does not protect the games from other state or federal gambling laws, the memo said. (DraftKings’s website used to cite the 2006 law as what makes it legal; it has since switched the language to focus on state laws.)

In its conclusion, the memo spelled out what the news cycle has proven this fall: that “the legal status of [daily fantasy sports] is in flux.’’

“It’s a relatively new field,’’ Stempeck said. “It has not been specifically addressed in Massachusetts. And trying to find a parallel in the history of Massachusetts jurisprudence is not easy to do because nothing really matches this footprint.’’

The laws here are murky enough that the gaming board’s chairman, Steve Crosby, suggested state legislators should craft a clear-cut law saying whether the companies should be allowed to operate.

“My suggestion in the long run is, rather than debate whether it is or isn’t [legal], the legislature will probably need to step up and make a statement about whether it wants it to be or not,’’ he said last month.

Famous Massachusetts companies:

