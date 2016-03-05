Cab industry, police chief ‘disappointed’ in proposed Mass. Uber law

The cab industry has called for strict regulations for services like Uber and Lyft.
The cab industry has called for strict regulations for services like Uber and Lyft. –AP
By
March 5, 2016

A group representing the cab and livery industries is “very disappointed’’ in a bill released by lawmakers Friday that would impose new regulations on Uber and Lyft.

The proposal does not require fingerprint background checks for digital-age ride-hail service drivers, nor does it require the drivers’ cars to be covered by round-the-clock commercial insurance, stipulations the livery industry had sought while legislators deliberated.

“[W]e are very disappointed that the bill language released today does not include any of the key provisions that we believe are necessary to ensure passenger safety—fingerprinting of drivers, commercial insurance, and vehicle identification plates,’’ Scott Solombrino, spokesman for the Ride Safe Massachusetts Coalition and a limo industry executive, said in a prepared statement.

Advertisement

Traditional ride-for-hire businesses have been rocked in recent years by the popularity of services like Lyft and especially Uber, which have of yet not been regulated in Massachusetts. They have demanded laws that would “level the playing field.’’

Cab drivers recently began undergoing fingerprinting in Boston. There are no statewide regulations regarding fingerprinting for cab and livery drivers, though Solombrino called for such a measure while a legislative committee considered multiple bills related to the industry.

Solombrino said fingerprinting, which had also been supported by various law enforcement officials, “is necessary to ensure we stop the epidemic of assaults that have occurred by [Uber] drivers.’’ He said he is hopeful the proposal will change before it becomes law.

“It is the job of lawmakers to protect our state’s residents and we look forward to continuing to work with the legislature to strengthen the bill language as it moves through the legislative process,’’ he said.

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans is among the public officials seeking fingerprinting for Uber and Lyft drivers. In a statement released Friday, Evans echoed the taxi industry, which his department oversees in Boston, in saying he was “disappointed.’’

“Especially seeing how quick and simple the process has gone with Boston taxi drivers,’’ Evans said, according to The Boston Herald. “I will continue to push for the highest public safety standards.’’

Advertisement

The bill does include some provisions for cabs and limos. For example, it would restrict Lyft and most Uber drivers from accepting rides at Logan Airport and the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center. And it would provide some access to financial and technological services for small taxi companies.

Cab and livery officials last year came out in support of a bill that would have included fingerprinting and commercial insurance requirements.

Uber and Lyft rallied against that bill.

The companies have yet to comment on the specifics of the proposed law released Friday. Spokespeople for both companies said only that they are reviewing the new legislation.

TOPICS: Business
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

Local News
Two big hotels planned for Kenmore Square May 30, 2017 | 8:22 PM
BEDMINSTER TOWNSHIP, NJ - NOVEMBER 19: Mitt Romney speaks to reporters after his meeting with president-elect Donald Trump at Trump International Golf Club, November 19, 2016 in Bedminster Township, New Jersey. Trump and his transition team are in the process of filling cabinet and other high level positions for the new administration. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Politics
Mitt Romney weighs in on Kathy Griffin's mock Trump beheading May 30, 2017 | 8:19 PM
WS Development’s proposed office building at 88 Seaport Blvd. would feature a dramatic open midsection.
Local News
New building planned for Seaport has a dramatically different look May 30, 2017 | 8:03 PM
Local News
Mass. wants to update its alcohol laws, but not everyone is happy May 30, 2017 | 7:59 PM
Local News
Peabody man leads police on high-speed chase on Mass. Pike; crashes in Marlboro May 30, 2017 | 7:56 PM
A cyclist on Somerville Avenue turns onto Beacon Street, near Porter Square, Cambridge.
Local News
State urges drivers to use 'Dutch Reach' to open doors May 30, 2017 | 7:20 PM
Local News
Supreme Court suspends wrong lawyer over 'mistaken identity' May 30, 2017 | 7:06 PM
A Computer Science 50 course at Harvard in 2013. Last fall, more than 60 computer science students were referred to the university’s honor council, which investigates cheating allegations.
Education
A college scourge of plagiarized language, this time in code May 30, 2017 | 6:36 PM
Ashley Rzonca, a preschool teacher at Woodside Community School in Queens, with students this month.
Education
Free play or flashcards? New study nods to more rigorous preschools May 30, 2017 | 6:18 PM
Local News
4 vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, involved in I-93 crash in NH May 30, 2017 | 5:14 PM
Boston, MA -- 5/30/2017 - Lawrence Police Chief James Fitzpatrick spoke at a press conference held to announce federal drug, firearm and immigration charges against 30 defendants from the city of Lawrence and surrounding communities at Moakley Federal Courthouse. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 31lawrencepic Reporter:
Crime
Officials: 30 charged after fentanyl trafficking ring bust May 30, 2017 | 5:04 PM
26bears - bears strolling around a wooded backyard. (Bryan Marquard)
Animals
How New Hampshire's governor saved 4 bears from near-certain death May 30, 2017 | 4:13 PM
Business
New York artist places a ‘Pissing Pug’ at the feet of the ‘Fearless Girl’ May 30, 2017 | 12:09 PM
Michael McCarthy made his way back to his seat after a sidebar with the judge.
Local News
Accused killer taught Bella Bond to ‘blow heads off’ monsters she saw in her nightmares with love May 30, 2017 | 11:40 AM
A man rescued an unconscious woman after her car crashed into a utility pole on Salem Street in Reading on Sunday.
Local News
Salem man rescues woman from burning car on Memorial Day May 30, 2017 | 11:29 AM
Pembroke- 6/28/2016 Gypsy moth caterpillar infestation is taking a toll on oak trees in the area. A closeup of one on an infested oak tree in Pembroke. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Local News
Gypsy moths have found yet another way to annoy people May 30, 2017 | 10:01 AM
05/20/17 -- Boston, MA -- The line for the womenÕs room during intermission during a show at the Boston Opera House on May 20, 2017, in Boston, Massachusetts. The line snakes outside of the bathroom, through the lower lobby, and up the stairs. (Kayana Szymczak for The Boston Globe)
Local News
The real drama in Boston’s theater district? The intermission dash to the ladies’ room. May 30, 2017 | 9:55 AM
In this photo taken March 29, 2017, the main residence of the White House in Washington and the West Wing, right, as seen, Wednesday from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House complex in Washington. A top White House communications staffer has resigned as President Donald Trump considers overhauling his White House staff over frustrations that his team is struggling to contain the burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Politics
White House communications director resigns amid tensions May 30, 2017 | 9:15 AM
Michael McCarthy has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of 2-year-old Bella Bond on Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Boston. Prosecutors say McCarthy killed his girlfriend's daughter, Bella Bond. The girl was known for months as Baby Doe as detectives searched for her identity.
Local News
Testimony set to begin in man's Baby Doe murder trial May 30, 2017 | 9:07 AM
National News
10 things to know for today May 30, 2017 | 6:36 AM
A student makes his way across Roxbury Community College Campus.
Local News
Baker, Walsh announce tuition-free college pilot program for Boston high schoolers May 30, 2017 | 12:53 AM
Women protested a New Hampshire legislator’s online forum in Concord this month.
Local News
A new look for women’s rights protests: ‘Handmaid’s Tale’ cloaks and bonnets May 29, 2017 | 3:04 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., addresses a progressive crowd during the 2017 Center for American Progress Ideas Conference at the Four Seasons Hotel in Washington, D.C., Tuesday. MUST CREDIT: Washington Post photo by Melina Mara
Politics
This is why gun groups are up in arms over a hearing aid bill May 29, 2017 | 2:55 PM
Stephen (left) and Andrew Tauber recently traveled to Paris to view the Marieschi painting for the first time in advance of the Sotheby’s sale.
Local News
After decades-long saga, Lexington family settles claim for Nazi-looted art May 29, 2017 | 2:41 PM
Gloucester-11/11/2014-Gloucester fisherman will be impacted by the new cod fishing ban. A cod caught on fisherman, Al Cottone's boat. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(metro)
Local News
Feds want to let sport fishermen catch haddock, prohibit cod May 29, 2017 | 1:26 PM
Local News
2 Maine police officers hurt, 1 critical, after boat crash May 29, 2017 | 11:30 AM
Local News
Man who threw baby off Connecticut bridge faces sentencing May 29, 2017 | 11:16 AM
The Army Old Guard Honor Guard stands at attention as a wreath is laid at the grave of former President John F. Kennedy, to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Monday, May 29, 2017. Kennedy was born May 29, 1917 . (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Local News
JFK's life, legacy is celebrated on his centennial May 29, 2017 | 10:37 AM
In this Thursday, May 18, 2017 photo, people relax at the clothing-optional beach known as the Southwest Cove of Lake Willoughby in Westmore, Vt. Located on state land, state officials said the area, which also includes hiking trails, gets so much use in the summer that upgrades need to be made the protect the area from over use. Beach users are opposed to the plan because they think it could threaten their ability to use the area. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)
Local News
Vermont nude beach fans against parking lot, boardwalk May 29, 2017 | 8:38 AM
Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy in his office in Hartford, Conn.
Local News
Hartford looking to state to help prevent bankruptcy May 29, 2017 | 8:15 AM