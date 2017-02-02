Nordstrom to drop Ivanka Trump’s clothing, accessories line

Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner dance at the Freedom Ball on January 20 in Washington, D.C. –Evan Vucci / AP
The Seattle Times,
updated at 12:38 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Nordstrom said Thursday it will stop selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.

The Seattle-based department store chain said the decision was based on the sales performance of the first daughter’s brand, The Seattle Times reported.

The move comes amid a weekslong campaign known as ‘‘Grab Your Wallet,’’ which has been calling for a boycott of retailers that carry Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump merchandise. In November, Nordstrom posted a response on Twitter to a shopper’s letter calling for the company to stop selling the brand, saying, ‘‘We hope that offering a vendor’s products isn’t misunderstood as us taking a political position; we’re not.’’

Advertisement

A Nordstrom spokesperson didn’t say whether the decision to stop buying the brand was permanent, only that they make buying decisions each season. Nordstrom also said it offers thousands of brands and cuts about 10 percent each year based performance.

The Ivanka Trump brand was no longer listed on the company’s website Thursday evening, and a search of her products on the site turned up just a few pairs of shoes, all of which had been marked down in price.

‘‘I am absolutely thrilled, and I know the vast majority of Grab Your Wallet participants will be as well,’’ said Shannon Coulter, a co-founder of Grab Your Wallet.

Ivanka Trump’s independent lifestyle brand promotes her image as a successful working mother and partners with companies to make the branded blush pink dresses and trendy booties offered in multiple department stores.

Her business has also come under fire after she appeared on CBS’ ‘‘60 Minutes’’ wearing a nearly $11,000 gold bracelet from her jewelry line and someone from the company sent photos from the interview, seeking free publicity.

She said on Facebook in January she would take a formal leave of absence from her brand and from the Trump Organization but said she was confident both businesses would continue to thrive.

Advertisement

___

Information from: The Seattle Times, http://www.seattletimes.com

TOPICS: Business Politics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Close
Catch up with The Boston Globe for free.
Get The Globe's free newsletter, Today's Headlines, every morning.
Thanks for signing up!
Boston Globe Media Privacy Policy
Melania Trump walked in the inaugural parade last month and vanished from public view shortly thereafter.
Politics
Melania Trump’s absence from Washington raises questions about her role February 2, 2017 | 11:38 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during his meeting with House and Senate legislators in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
World News
In shift, Trump warns Israel against new settlements February 2, 2017 | 11:10 PM
Aydan Zokari, a Yemeni immigrant who operates a family deli in lower Manhattan, prepares to close the store and join a protest of President Donald Trump's travel ban, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in New York. Yemeni business owners who operate corner bodegas and neighborhood delis shut them down on Thursday in protest of the travel ban on people hailing from seven Muslim-majority countries including Yemen. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Politics
Yemenis close NYC shops in protest of Trump travel ban February 2, 2017 | 11:00 PM
Boston-12/01/15- Uber CEO Travis Kalanick was the guest speaker at the Boston College CEO forum and luncheon at the Boston Harbor Hotel. Boston Globe staff photo by John Tlumacki(business)
Business
Uber chief quits Trump business council amid boycott calls February 2, 2017 | 10:56 PM
US Senator Ed Markey, D-MA, speaks to people gathered at Copley Square January 29, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts to decry US President Donald Trump's sweeping executive order, which restricts refugees and travellers from seven Muslim-majority countries. The measure temporarily suspends the arrival of refugees and imposes tough new controls on travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Syria, Sudan and Yemen. / AFP PHOTO / Ryan McBrideRYAN MCBRIDE/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Edward Markey says he'll vote against Betsy DeVos February 2, 2017 | 9:20 PM
Local News
Record number of Maine drug deaths attributed to fentanyl February 2, 2017 | 9:12 PM
Crime
Ex-head of Boston IndyCar bid charged with kicking Herald photographer February 2, 2017 | 9:06 PM
FILE - In this Jan. 3, 2017 file photo, Rhode Island state Rep. Moira Walsh, D-Providence, listens during swearing-in ceremonies in the House Chamber at the Statehouse in Providence, R.I. Walsh posted on Facebook Wednesday, Feb. 1, that she was fired the preceding week from her job as a waitress at the Classic Cafe. Owner Raymond Burns said he previously had warned Walsh that her vocal political discussions during her shift were interfering with her work. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Politics
Restaurant fires Rhode Island legislator for political talk February 2, 2017 | 8:50 PM
Massachusetts Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, right, takes questions from members of the media as Mass. Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, left, looks on during a news conference at the Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, in Boston. Baker has filed a $40.5 billion state budget proposal with the Legislature Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017 that seeks new controls on Medicaid costs and $179 million in tax changes. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Politics
Lawmakers vote to override Charlie Baker's veto of pay raises February 2, 2017 | 8:37 PM
Stoke City's US defender Geoff Cameron chases the ball during the English Premier League football match between Aston Villa and Stoke City at Villa Park in Birmingham, West Midlands, England, on March 23, 2014. AFP PHOTO / PAUL ELLIS RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or live services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.PAUL ELLIS/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
USMNT player Geoff Cameron, an Attleboro native, explains why he supports Trump's immigration order February 2, 2017 | 7:30 PM
President Donald Trump speaks during the National Prayer Breakfast, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Politics
Read the full transcript of Trump's National Prayer Breakfast speech February 2, 2017 | 4:47 PM
This booking photo released Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, by the Manchester Police Department shows Leeland Eisenberg, arrested Tuesday on charges of robbing a bank in Manchester, N.H. Eisenberg served two years in prison for taking hostages in 2007 at one of Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton's campaign offices in New Hampshire. (Manchester Police Department via AP)
Local News
2007 Clinton office hostage-taker to plead guilty to robbery February 2, 2017 | 11:46 AM
Crime
7 arrested following discovery of meth lab in Plymouth home February 2, 2017 | 11:25 AM
Politics
GOP senators move Trump EPA pick ahead as Dems boycott vote February 2, 2017 | 11:20 AM
Local News
Quincy real estate mogul admits to defrauding investors February 2, 2017 | 10:42 AM
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with pharmaceutical industry leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Local News
Trump reviews case of Navy man who shot illegal sub photos February 2, 2017 | 10:30 AM
Caroline Hammatt
National News
A $200,000 backpack keeps this toddler alive. Without Obamacare, her family couldn't afford it. February 2, 2017 | 10:25 AM
WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 01: U.S. Rep. Keith Ellison (D-MN) listens during a news conference in front of the Capitol February 1, 2017 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. Rep. Ellison hosted the press conference to discuss President Donald Trump's travel ban, which prevents immigrants and refugees from seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S, and objections to Senator Jeff Sessions' nomination to the position of Attorney General. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
Politics
Campaign focusing on getting Muslims more active in politics February 2, 2017 | 9:48 AM
Local News
Man falsely linked to marathon bombs cleared of sex assault February 2, 2017 | 9:38 AM
U.S. Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Springfield, center, talks with State Rep. Sean Garballey, D-Arlington, left, and State Rep. John D. Keennan, D-Salem, right, before a public hearing held by the legislative redistricting committee in Springfield, Mass., Saturday, March 26, 2011. The latest census figures were released, causing speculation that western Massachusetts could possibly get squeezed in redistricting because of the population losses. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) / OUTTAKe 0329
Politics
With Trump meeting today, Richard Neal of Mass. enters tax overhaul fray February 2, 2017 | 9:27 AM
02gorsuchharvard - While a student at HLS, Neil Gorsuch (third row from top, on left) was a member of the LincolnÕs Inn Society, a social organization. (HLS Yearbook 1990)
Politics
At Harvard Law, Gorsuch stood out on a campus full of liberals February 2, 2017 | 9:26 AM
Local News
Flu cases are spiking in Mass., and the worst is likely to come February 2, 2017 | 9:18 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Prime Minister of Australia Malcolm Turnbull in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. For decades, Australia and the U.S. have enjoyed the coziest of relationships, collaborating on everything from military and intelligence to diplomacy and trade. Yet an irritable tweet President Donald Trump fired off about Australia and a dramatic report of an angry phone call between the nations' leaders proves that the new commander in chief has changed the playing field for even America's staunchest allies.
Politics
Trump takes a hair-growth drug, his longtime doctor says February 2, 2017 | 9:15 AM
National News
Questions after chain of miscues in U.S. raid in Yemen February 2, 2017 | 8:50 AM
In this Feb. 2, 2016, photo, Groundhog Club handler John Griffiths holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather predicting groundhog, during the annual celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. The handlers of Pennsylvania's most famous groundhog are set to announce whether the rodent will predict an early spring or six more weeks of winter. Members of Punxsutawney Phil's top hat-wearing inner circle plan to reveal their forecast at sunrise, just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017.
National News
Pennsylvania groundhog's handlers: Phil predicts more winter February 2, 2017 | 7:57 AM
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with leaders of conservative groups to discuss the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the US Supreme Court in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 1, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / NICHOLAS KAMMNICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images
Politics
Trump appears to threaten to pull federal funds from UC Berkeley February 2, 2017 | 7:54 AM
Politics
DeVos nomination on thin ice with 2 GOP senators opposed February 2, 2017 | 6:16 AM
Boston, MA -- 1/29/2017 - Protesters rally in front of the State House to protest Trump's executive order banning people from several predominantly Muslim countries from entering the country. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 30protest(2) Reporter:
Politics
3 reasons why Massachusetts will be a hotspot in the fight over Trump's immigration order February 2, 2017 | 5:03 AM
Politics
US: A nation of immigrants, but ambivalent about immigration February 2, 2017 | 4:58 AM
FILE - Carter G. Woodson in an undated photograph. Woodson is a founder of the Association for the Study of African American History, who first came up with the idea of the celebration that became Black History Month. Woodson, the son of recently-freed Virginia slaves who went on to earn a Ph.D in history from Harvard, originally came up with the idea as Negro History Week to encourage black Americans to become more interested in their own history.
History
4 things to know about Black History Month February 2, 2017 | 3:42 AM