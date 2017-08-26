One idea to beat Seaport traffic: Glide over it

Here’s a wild idea for dealing with traffic congestion along the South Boston Waterfront: Just glide right over it.

A major Boston development firm is proposing to build an aerial gondola or cable car system to transport as many as 15,000 people a day between South Station and the Seaport District.

The proposal is very preliminary, and, yes, sounds a bit fanciful. But the firm, Millennium Partners, said it is willing to cough up as much as $100 million for the elevated project, and US Representative Stephen Lynch is signaling that he is receptive to the idea.

