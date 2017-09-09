Read the statement from Benny’s on the decision to close its 31 stores

Benny’s announced Friday that it will be closing all of its 31 locations in southern New England.

Arnold Bromberg, whose family owns the chain, told the Associated Press the change in the retail landscape “makes it almost impossible” for family-owned companies to compete.

The 93-year-old retail chain, which carries a wide-range of items from housewares to tires, will be closed by the end of 2017. The chain’s 715 employees will lose their jobs.

Benny’s posted a statement announcing the closures on Facebook.

“We will miss our employees who have been such a big part of what has made Benny’s successful for so many decades,” the company wrote. “And of course, we’ll miss our many loyal customers who have supported us over the years.”

Read the full statement below:

Many of you may have already heard the news: Benny’s, after 93 years in business, plans to close all retail locations by the end of 2017 as our ownership family has decided to retire. In a short period of time, the retail landscape has changed dramatically – especially for “brick and mortar” businesses. The decision to retire was strongly influenced by this changing face of retailing. We will miss our employees who have been such a big part of what has made Benny’s successful for so many decades. And of course, we’ll miss our many loyal customers who have supported us over the years. We have never tired, in all of those 93 years, of hearing the stories of a child’s first bike bought at Benny’s or “if Benny’s doesn’t have it, you don’t need it.” Facebook is a place where fans of Benny’s have and will continue to celebrate their favorite store. Over the coming months, we will share old pictures, commercials and other memories. Please feel free to share your own with us. -Benny’s “your favorite store”