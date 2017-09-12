Poland Spring targeted by 2nd lawsuit over labeling

AP,
September 12, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A new lawsuit accuses Poland Spring water of deceiving customers by putting the words “100 percent natural spring water” on product labels.

The federal class-action lawsuit in Maine targets corporate parent Nestle Waters North America, which is accused of bottling water from wells and municipal sources that don’t meet the federal definition of spring water.

New York attorney Gregory Nespole said Tuesday that consumers paid a premium for spring water and received “common groundwater.”

A similar federal lawsuit was filed last month in Connecticut.

A panel of senior judges will likely need to decide whether the lawsuits should be combined, and where they should be heard.

A Nestle Waters official called the new lawsuit filed Friday a “copycat” that’s likely based on the same “meritless claims” as the earlier lawsuit.

