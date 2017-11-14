Ex-Fidelity employee loses 10-year whistle-blower case

A former Fidelity Investments executive lost her decade-long fight against the Boston mutual fund giant when a jury in federal court Tuesday found she had not been pushed out of her job for alleging accounting fraud.

The jurors, who also determined that Jackie Lawson did not qualify as a whistle-blower under federal law, returned the verdict after one day of deliberations.

In her lawsuit, Lawson alleged that she faced harassment and retaliation after she accused Fidelity of using accounting methods that led to charging millions of dollars in excessive fees to fund shareholders. She reported the conduct to federal authorities and sought whistle-blower protection under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, a law passed after the 2002 Enron scandal to prevent financial fraud.