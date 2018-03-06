The 2018 Forbes billionaires list features a number of wealthy locals

See where Mark Zuckerberg, Bill Gates, and Robert Kraft finished on the list of the world's richest people.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. –Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock
3:50 PM

Forbes‘s 2018 billionaires list, released Tuesday, features a number of money makers with local connections.

Harvard dropouts Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg finished second and fifth on the list with fortunes of $90 billion and $71 billion, respectively. Gates, who topped the 2017 edition of the magazine’s list, fell behind Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos ($112 billion). Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffet ($84 billion) and French business tycoon Bernard Arnault, and his family ($72 billion), rounded out the top five.

Among the other 2,208 billionaires on this year’s list were a trio of business magnates born in the area: Medford native and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ($50 billion, 11th place), Dorchester native and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson ($38.5 billion, 21st), and Boston native and former Viacom Chairman Sumner Redstone ($4.4 billion, 401st). Also making appearances were leaders of major Boston businesses: New Balance CEO Jim Davis ($5.3 billion, 365th) and Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson ($15.9 billion, 83rd), whose net worth exceeds that of her father, former Fidelity CEO Edward C. Johnson III ($7.9 billion, 196th).

When it comes to local sports franchises, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ($6.2 billion, 281st) finished a cut above Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs ($4.6 billion, 456th) and Red Sox owner (as well as owner and publisher of Boston Globe Media Partners, the parent company of Boston.com) John Henry ($2.5 billion, 956th).

