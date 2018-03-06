The 2018 Forbes billionaires list features a number of wealthy locals

Forbes‘s 2018 billionaires list, released Tuesday, features a number of money makers with local connections.

Harvard dropouts Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg finished second and fifth on the list with fortunes of $90 billion and $71 billion, respectively. Gates, who topped the 2017 edition of the magazine’s list, fell behind Amazon head honcho Jeff Bezos ($112 billion). Berkshire Hathaway founder Warren Buffet ($84 billion) and French business tycoon Bernard Arnault, and his family ($72 billion), rounded out the top five.

Among the other 2,208 billionaires on this year’s list were a trio of business magnates born in the area: Medford native and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg ($50 billion, 11th place), Dorchester native and casino magnate Sheldon Adelson ($38.5 billion, 21st), and Boston native and former Viacom Chairman Sumner Redstone ($4.4 billion, 401st). Also making appearances were leaders of major Boston businesses: New Balance CEO Jim Davis ($5.3 billion, 365th) and Fidelity Investments CEO Abigail Johnson ($15.9 billion, 83rd), whose net worth exceeds that of her father, former Fidelity CEO Edward C. Johnson III ($7.9 billion, 196th).

When it comes to local sports franchises, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft ($6.2 billion, 281st) finished a cut above Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs ($4.6 billion, 456th) and Red Sox owner (as well as owner and publisher of Boston Globe Media Partners, the parent company of Boston.com) John Henry ($2.5 billion, 956th).