FROM

Coming this fall: Construction of a music hall next to Fenway Park

Fenway Theater would be a way to keep Fenway Park busy during the offseason.

A rendering of the planned Fenway Theater. –Fenway Sports Group
SHARE TWEET
By
12:55 PM

The Red Sox could start construction this fall on a new concert venue alongside Fenway Park, after the project won a key city approval Thursday.

The Boston Planning & Development Agency signed off Fenway Sports Group’s plans for a 5,400-seat music hall on the site of a parking garage and a triangular patch of land between Lansdowne and Ipswich streets on the east side of the ballpark. It would be a joint venture with concert promoters Live Nation, and one of several music venues planned to open in the city in the next few years.

Red Sox officials have said the music hall, to be called Fenway Theater, would be a way to keep Fenway Park busy during the offseason and enable the team to build two floors of new event space and amenities behind the bleachers inside the stadium itself.

Finish the story on BostonGlobe.com.

Don't have a Globe subscription? Subscribe for just 99 cents.

TOPICS: Business Fenway Theater
Politics
White House aide Kudlow confirms Trump interest in Greenland August 18, 2019 | 12:52 PM
Mansfield teen is a finalist for a national award that recognizes outstanding individuals with hearing loss.
Local
Mansfield teen is award finalist for hearing loss innovation August 18, 2019 | 10:10 AM
Crime
Epstein's purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases August 18, 2019 | 10:00 AM
New Haven map
Local
Man accused of abducting son in 1987 to change plea August 18, 2019 | 9:49 AM
Politics
Bernie Sanders' criminal justice plan aims to cut prison population August 18, 2019 | 9:35 AM
Ebyn Moss poses for a photo outside the University of New England's dental school in Portland, Maine.
Politics
Massachusetts among states to consider 'dental therapists' August 18, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Politics
Trump wields sanctions hammer; experts wonder to what end August 18, 2019 | 8:31 AM
Erik Levinsohn breaks the tape and claims the overall win at Mt. Washington Bicycle Hillclimb.
Local
Boston bicyclist wins Mount Washington Bicycle Hillclimb August 18, 2019 | 8:10 AM
Dr. Jasmine Saavedra, a pediatrician at Esperanza Health Centers whose parents emigrated from Mexico in the 1980s, examines a newborn baby in her clinic in Chicago.
Politics
Doctors say new rule will mean sicker immigrants August 18, 2019 | 7:50 AM
Local
Captain of ferry that ran aground off job pending drug test August 18, 2019 | 7:47 AM
Local
Woman dies in New Britain police custody August 18, 2019 | 7:25 AM
Sever Hall
Local
2-alarm fire extinguished at Harvard’s historic Sever Hall August 17, 2019 | 5:36 PM
Salisbury, MA
Local
5 escape serious injury after boat overturns in Salisbury August 17, 2019 | 3:04 PM
Local
1 dead, 2 injured in Bedford crash August 17, 2019 | 1:57 PM
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu talks about the new New Hampshire Lottery New England Patriots scratch ticket game from the State House in Concord on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2017. The game, which is available only in New Hampshire in 1,200 stores starting Tuesday, features four, $100,000 grand prizes and the chance to enter a series of second-chance drawings to win Patriot tickets. (Elizabeth Frantz/Concord Monitor via AP)
Politics
Delayed New Hampshire judicial nomination approved August 17, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Providence, R.I.
Local
School security guard accused of soliciting teen boy for sex August 17, 2019 | 12:58 PM
Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy.
National
Barstool Sports founder railed against unions. Now his threats are under investigation. August 17, 2019 | 12:32 PM
A shark was sighting off Orleans.
Local
Sharks prompt swimming bans at Massachusetts beaches August 17, 2019 | 11:19 AM
Representative Joe Kennedy spoke during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia.
Politics
Joseph Kennedy III said to be eyeing Edward Markey’s Mass. Senate seat August 17, 2019 | 10:22 AM
The Boston Poetry Marathon is hosted at the Community Church of Boston in Copley Square.
Local
125 poets in lineup for weekend Boston Poetry Marathon August 17, 2019 | 9:55 AM
Local
2 police officers struck by alleged drunken driver August 17, 2019 | 9:48 AM
An online petition signed by more than 300,000 people seeks to officially rename one block of Fifth Avenue as President Barack H. Obama Avenue.
Celebs
Obama watches Vineyard fireworks as #ObamaAve petition goes viral August 17, 2019 | 9:30 AM
Local
City pleads for state, regional help with homelessness, drug crisis in South End August 17, 2019 | 9:20 AM
Politics
House speaker as US emissary: Pelosi emerges as force abroad August 17, 2019 | 9:13 AM
Scene in Sutton.
Local
Man charged in hit-and-run that killed jogger August 17, 2019 | 9:11 AM
Local
A Sturbridge man used fireworks to kill hornets and set his roof on fire August 17, 2019 | 7:14 AM
Passengers leave a departure area after arriving at Logan.
Logan Airport
What to expect from the major overhaul planned for Logan Airport August 17, 2019 | 5:00 AM
National
Florida vacation home invaded by vomiting vultures August 16, 2019 | 8:53 PM
Crime
California man convicted of torture of pot dispensary owner August 16, 2019 | 8:11 PM
In this still image from video provided by WLNE-TV, protesters blocking an entrance to the Donald W. Wyatt Detention Facility begin to move as a pickup truck approaches, Wednesday night, Aug. 14, 2019, in Central Falls, R.I.
Rhode Island
Officer resigns after 2 hurt by truck at immigration protest August 16, 2019 | 7:59 PM