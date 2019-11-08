Is your local Sears or Kmart closing? Find out which New England stores are set to shutter.

Across the nation, 96 Sears and Kmart stores will close by February.

–Gene J. Puskar / AP
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
2:01 PM

Transformco, the company that bought Sears Holdings Corporation, is closing 96 Sears and Kmart stores across the nation. Nine of those stores are in New England.

Going-out-of-business sales are slated to begin on Dec. 2, according to a release from the company. Following these closings, Transformco will run 182 stores.

All of the stores affected by this round of closures will be shuttered by February.

Here are the Sears and Kmart locations closing in New England:

Massachusetts

Acton: Kmart, 252 Main St.
Auburn: Sears, 385 Southbridge St.
Billerica: Kmart, 484 Boston Road
Leominster: Sears, 100 Commercial Road

New Hampshire

Hooksett: Kmart, 1267 Hooksett Road
Salem: Kmart, 161 South Broadway
Nashua: Sears, 310 Daniel Webster Highway, Suite 102
Concord: Sears, 270 Loudon Road

Advertisement

Vermont

South Burlington: Sears, 155 Dorset St.

TOPICS: Business Local
Temperatures that are well below normal will plunge into much of the nation beginning Sunday in the Northern Plains, and pushing all the way into Florida by mid-week.
WINTER IS COMING
Hundreds of records could fall in next week's 'impressively cold' snap November 8, 2019 | 1:49 PM
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta said fluid extracted from 29 lung injury patients who vaped contained vitamin E acetate.
VAPING BREAKTHROUGH
Possible chemical culprit found in vaping illness outbreak November 8, 2019 | 1:24 PM
Andrew Patterson
CASE TOSSED
Trooper accused of lewd act at Luke Bryan concert has charges dismissed, remains suspended without pay November 8, 2019 | 1:12 PM
The new Red Line trains arrived at the MBTA Cabot Yard last month.
Local
Say goodbye to those patterned seats. Here's a look at the new Red Line cars. November 8, 2019 | 12:58 PM
white shark cape cod bay
INTERNATIONAL
A tourist went missing while snorkeling. His hand was found inside a shark. November 8, 2019 | 12:47 PM
Local
95-year-old Connecticut woman dies in dog attack at home of animal activist November 8, 2019 | 12:40 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2014, file photo, specialist Michael Cacace, foreground right, works at the post that handles Gannett on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Just a week after announcing its $1.4 billion acquisition of Gannett, GateHouse Media is again laying off journalists and other workers at its newspapers, possibly foreshadowing the future awaiting employees of what will become the largest U.S. newspaper company. GateHouse and Gannett say the merger will allow GateHouse to accelerate the “digital transformation” of its newspapers while paying down huge sums GateHouse borrowed in order to fund the acquisition. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
THE MEDIA
As GateHouse/Gannett merger nears completion, union claims deal 'threatens journalism' November 8, 2019 | 12:37 PM
Scott Brown
After New Zealand, here’s what Scott Brown (yes, that one) is doing next November 8, 2019 | 12:30 PM
Politics
Trump says he is weighing Putin invitation to Russia parade November 8, 2019 | 12:17 PM
A wreath was placed at the WWI Memorial by V.F.W. Post 3719 Commander Kurt Miller and Marge Labedz, president of the Post Auxiliary. Starting with a parade, Winchester held its Veterans Day Civic Exercises.
Veterans Day
What's open and closed around Boston on Veterans Day 2019? November 8, 2019 | 12:03 PM
Benjamin Celletti
MBTA
Somerville man arrested after alleged indecent assault at State Street station November 8, 2019 | 11:31 AM
Politics
Trump to pursue higher sales age for e-cigarettes November 8, 2019 | 11:11 AM
Skiing
A Boston company plans to reopen what was Maine's 3rd-largest ski resort — but not this year November 8, 2019 | 11:08 AM
James and Michelle Butler.
James and Michelle Butler
‘If it was them, I want them to pay for what they did’ November 8, 2019 | 10:49 AM
Emergency crews at the Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Burlington, Mass. Thursday night.
Buffalo Wild Wings
'We are shocked and saddened': 1 dead, 10 injured in Buffalo Wild Wings hazmat incident November 8, 2019 | 10:36 AM
Politics
The Latest: Witness says Burisma edited out of Ukraine call November 8, 2019 | 10:35 AM
NEW HAVEN, Conn.
CONNECTICUT
2 teenagers arrested after SUV stolen with children inside November 8, 2019 | 10:26 AM
This undated photograph released by police in Auburn, Ala., shows Aniah Haley Blanchard, 19, who is missing. The state of Alabama offered a $5,000 reward for information in her disappearance on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. Authorities say they don't believe the college student went missing on her own. (Auburn Police Division via AP)
Crime
Suspect arrested in kidnapping of UFC fighter's stepdaughter November 8, 2019 | 10:10 AM
SOUTH COAST
Million-dollar Dartmouth vacation home destroyed in massive fire November 8, 2019 | 10:04 AM
ELECTION 2020
Ayanna Pressley hits the campaign trail with Elizabeth Warren in a move that could be mutually beneficial November 8, 2019 | 9:47 AM
epa04027870 People use their iPhone mobile devices to write text messages at a NBA basketball game at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA, 17 January 2014. According to news reports citing top secret documents, the National Security Agency (NSA) allegedly collects some 200 million text messages and other personal data from mobile phones around the globe every day under an NSA program codenamed 'Dishfire'. EPA/LARRY W. SMITH
Technology
Did you get a weird text Thursday? Here's what happened. November 8, 2019 | 9:44 AM
National
A 63-year-old N.C. teacher was charged with sex offenses involving a student. She's been found dead, along with her shot husband. November 8, 2019 | 9:30 AM
DAYTIME SHOOTING
Shooting at Lynn barbershop injures 2 people November 8, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Agudas Achim Cemetery, Harford, CT
GRAVE ROBBER
Remains dug up, stolen from Connecticut cemetery November 8, 2019 | 9:07 AM
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 file photo, guests watch a show near a statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in front of the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The Walt Disney Co. reports financial results Thursday, Nov. 7. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
FLORIDA
More cases tied to man accused of groping kids at Disney November 8, 2019 | 8:55 AM
Politics
Impeachment: White House officials describe Ukraine dealing November 8, 2019 | 1:04 AM
Politics
Hot, crowded and secret room now part of impeachment lore November 8, 2019 | 12:44 AM
Politics
Top US diplomat struggles to shrug off impeachment inquiry November 8, 2019 | 12:19 AM
Burlington
Chemical mixture at Burlington Buffalo Wild Wings kills 1 employee November 7, 2019 | 9:45 PM
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.
Politics
Bloomberg opens door to 2020 Democratic run for president November 7, 2019 | 9:22 PM