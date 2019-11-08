Is your local Sears or Kmart closing? Find out which New England stores are set to shutter.

Transformco, the company that bought Sears Holdings Corporation, is closing 96 Sears and Kmart stores across the nation. Nine of those stores are in New England.

Going-out-of-business sales are slated to begin on Dec. 2, according to a release from the company. Following these closings, Transformco will run 182 stores.

All of the stores affected by this round of closures will be shuttered by February.

Here are the Sears and Kmart locations closing in New England:

Massachusetts

Acton: Kmart, 252 Main St.

Auburn: Sears, 385 Southbridge St.

Billerica: Kmart, 484 Boston Road

Leominster: Sears, 100 Commercial Road

New Hampshire

Hooksett: Kmart, 1267 Hooksett Road

Salem: Kmart, 161 South Broadway

Nashua: Sears, 310 Daniel Webster Highway, Suite 102

Concord: Sears, 270 Loudon Road

Vermont

South Burlington: Sears, 155 Dorset St.