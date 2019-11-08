Is your local Sears or Kmart closing? Find out which New England stores are set to shutter.
Across the nation, 96 Sears and Kmart stores will close by February.
Transformco, the company that bought Sears Holdings Corporation, is closing 96 Sears and Kmart stores across the nation. Nine of those stores are in New England.
Going-out-of-business sales are slated to begin on Dec. 2, according to a release from the company. Following these closings, Transformco will run 182 stores.
All of the stores affected by this round of closures will be shuttered by February.
Here are the Sears and Kmart locations closing in New England:
Massachusetts
Acton: Kmart, 252 Main St.
Auburn: Sears, 385 Southbridge St.
Billerica: Kmart, 484 Boston Road
Leominster: Sears, 100 Commercial Road
New Hampshire
Hooksett: Kmart, 1267 Hooksett Road
Salem: Kmart, 161 South Broadway
Nashua: Sears, 310 Daniel Webster Highway, Suite 102
Concord: Sears, 270 Loudon Road
Vermont
South Burlington: Sears, 155 Dorset St.
