Boeing says it has to ‘re-earn’ public’s trust after crashes

Dubai Airshow, which starts Sunday, is expected to produce major deals between commercial and military manufacturers and Mideast buyers.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, right, talks as Leanne Caret president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security looks on at the Boeing press conference.
Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, right, talks as Leanne Caret president and CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security looks on at the Boeing press conference. –(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
AYA BATRAWY
AP,
12:30 PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A senior Boeing executive said Saturday the company knows it has to re-earn the public’s trust as it works to win approval from U.S. regulators to get its grounded 737 Max jets flying again after crashes that killed 346 people.

Stan Deal, president and CEO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said the company’s “number one focus remains safely returning the Max.”

Chicago-based Boeing has spent the past year making changes to flight software that played a role in crashes of two of its 737 Max jets.

Deal said the company knows it has “to restore the confidence of our customers and the flying public in Boeing.”

Advertisement

“We know we got to re-earn that trust,” Deal said.

Deal, whose division oversees the jet, spoke to reporters in Dubai ahead of the biennial Dubai Airshow, which starts Sunday and is expected to produce major deals between commercial and military manufacturers and Mideast buyers.

Boeing has customers in the region financially impacted by the grounding of the 737 Max, including budget carrier Flydubai, which has more than a dozen of the jets in its fleet and more on order. Boeing is working to compensate both its customers and the families of victims who died in the crashes.

Internal Boeing documents have revealed that before the crashes company employees had raised concerns about the automated flight-control system that played a part in pushing the planes’ noses down until the jets plummeted, as well as the hectic pace of airplane production at Boeing.

Boeing began working on updating the plane’s flight software shortly after last year’s Oct. 29 crash of a Lion Air jet off the coast of Indonesia. After the second crash — an Ethiopian Airlines Max that went down near Addis Ababa after takeoff on March 10 – the plane was grounded around the world.

In questioning before U.S. senators last month, Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg acknowledged the company “made mistakes, and we got some things wrong.”

Advertisement

Boeing has settled dozens of lawsuits filed by families of passengers killed in the two crashes. Terms of the settlements are being kept confidential at Boeing’s insistence, according to lawyers.

“The number one goal here is safely returning, and the FAA and the regulators around the world will pace the schedule… and we’re fully supportive of that approach,” Deal told reporters in Dubai.

The company expects Federal Aviation Administration approval in January for a new pilot-training program around the changes, which would let U.S. airlines resume using the plane early next year, though it could take longer for regulators in other countries to approve the changes. The FAA, meanwhile, has not laid out a timetable for approving Boeing’s changes.

___

AP Airlines Writer David Koeing contributed to this report.

TOPICS: Business Transportation Travel World International Travel
Benny Garcia.
Local
Holyoke man pleads not guilty in case of ‘Spider-Man’ drug bag November 16, 2019 | 11:45 AM
Howland Road in Lakeville, Mass.
Local
Fire destroys Lakeville home, leaves 3 pets dead, officials say November 16, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Politics
Impeachment testimony comes from White House budget official November 16, 2019 | 10:02 AM
Police investigate the scene after a gunman shot into a crowd of people during a football game at Pleasantville High School in Pleasantville, N.J.
Crime
Three injured at New Jersey high school football shooting November 16, 2019 | 9:39 AM
Politics
American held in Turkey as IS suspect returns to US November 16, 2019 | 9:37 AM
Trooper Michael Bucca jumped in a kayak to head out rescue the drowning woman.
Local
Quincy woman in critical condition after water rescue off Wollaston Beach November 16, 2019 | 9:32 AM
Education
A 9-year-old is about to get a university degree. He has #giganticplans. November 16, 2019 | 9:18 AM
Local
Former Boston-area courier sues rapper Lizzo for libel over food delivery tweet November 16, 2019 | 8:51 AM
Democratic presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick adds his campaign sign to pins, signs and bumper stickers.
Local
Analysis: Deval Patrick revives debate over ‘electability’ November 16, 2019 | 8:22 AM
Jessica Dumont, a former student at Saugus High School, places balloons on a makeshift memorial at Central Park in honor of the victims of a shooting at the high school Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Santa Clarita, Calif.
Santa Clarita
16-year-old California school shooter dies November 15, 2019 | 9:13 PM
Politics
GOP woman gets outsized role at impeachment hearing November 15, 2019 | 8:11 PM
Politics
The Latest: Diplomat describes Trump ‘investigations’ call November 15, 2019 | 6:33 PM
Politics
Ousted ambassador, amid cheers and a tweet, has her say November 15, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Democratic presidential candidate former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick receives his change after paying for a food order while campaigning Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at The Bridge Cafe in Manchester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Politics
Deval Patrick's campaign didn't register this website name — and now it links to a Howie Carr column November 15, 2019 | 5:33 PM
Westborough
DA: Police shoot, kill person involved in domestic dispute November 15, 2019 | 5:27 PM
Media
University of South Carolina investigating frat members over sexist, offensive remarks at TV reporter November 15, 2019 | 5:10 PM
Harvard
A campaign video by 2 Harvard students won over the Internet — and won the election November 15, 2019 | 4:40 PM
Boston Marathon bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev.
Tamerlan Tsarnaev
Tamerlan Tsarnaev’s friend said they committed 2011 triple slaying in Waltham, took cash, and tried to clean up the scene November 15, 2019 | 4:30 PM
Food
How Dunkin' is trying to convince fans to embrace the end of the double cup November 15, 2019 | 3:47 PM
Benny Garcia.
Spider-Man cocaine
Holyoke father arrested after 5-year-old shows up at school with Spider-Man-stamped baggie of cocaine November 15, 2019 | 3:03 PM
Politics
AP FACT CHECK: Trump twists ex-ambassador’s record November 15, 2019 | 2:56 PM
Politics
Trump asks justices for temporary block of House subpoena November 15, 2019 | 2:51 PM
I-495
Man attempting to help those inside disabled vehicle fatally struck on I-495 November 15, 2019 | 2:33 PM
Local
16-year-old boy killed after being ejected, then hit in Route 24 crash, police say November 15, 2019 | 2:26 PM
birth control at school
Lynn Public Schools vote to give students easier access to birth control, emergency contraceptives November 15, 2019 | 2:19 PM
Politics
Fired Ukraine ambassador calls out ‘crisis’ in US diplomacy November 15, 2019 | 2:00 PM
US attorney @DMAnews1 announces: • 79 guns off the streets of Lawrence • 32 people charged (youngest is age 18, oldest is age 63) • 18 are members of Trinitarios street gang • Sale of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine #wcvb
GANG BUST
Authorities arrest 32, seize 79 guns in Lawrence-area gang investigation November 15, 2019 | 1:45 PM
Vaping
More teens vape in New Hampshire than in any other state, survey finds November 15, 2019 | 1:25 PM
One of the seven German Shepherds surrendered to ARLNH who needs surgery.
4-LEGGED FRIENDS
'They’re always in pain': 7 German Shepherds need hip surgery, forever homes November 15, 2019 | 1:21 PM
Boston - 10/30/19 - Traffic leaving Boston on the evening commute crawls northward up the Zakim Bridge beside TD Garden. Transportation project. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (Nicole Dunca) Topic: ()
TRANSPORTATION
Mass. voters support these ideas for improving transportation. All of them will have to wait. November 15, 2019 | 1:08 PM