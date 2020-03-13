Pandemic panic: Why are people buying so much toilet paper?

“When faced with an uncertain situation people feel better if they can eliminate one risk."

Toilet paper shelves lay empty at a supermarket in Saugus, Massachusetts on March 13, 2020. - Supermarkets and shops around Boston have been emptied by customers in fear of Covid-19.
Toilet paper shelves lay empty at a supermarket in Saugus on Friday, March 13. Supermarkets and shops around Boston have been emptied by customers concerned about COVID-19. –JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images
SHARE TWEET 1 COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
March 13, 2020 | 3:02 PM

Related Links

Anyone who has ventured into a local supermarket lately, or who has at least been on social media over the last few days, has probably seen the supermarket photos.

The novel coronavirus has apparently touched a nerve with the public that has sent the masses to the supermarket in throngs, reminiscent of a Nor’easter or, perhaps, something more dystopian: a Hunger Games-esque mission to survive. 

But they’re not just buying the anticipated cleaning products and paper towels. They’re also buying toilet paper. And New Englanders aren’t the only ones panic buying toilet paper; it’s reportedly happening throughout the country and elsewhere.

Advertisement

There’s a reason for it, according to a Boston University professor, and it has to do with a thing called “zero risk bias.”

“When faced with an uncertain situation, people feel better if they can eliminate one risk,” Dr. Jay Zagorsky, a senior lecturer with BU’s Questrom School of Business, said in an email to Boston.com. “Bulk buying toilet paper eliminates the small risk of running out if quarantined. People might not be able to eliminate the risk of catching coronavirus but they can eliminate the risk of running out of toilet paper, which makes most people feel they have some control in this very uncertain situation.”

Zagorsky detailed the phenomenon in a recent piece for The Conversation. He said this also isn’t the first time TP has been a most-sought-after commodity. It happened in the U.S. in 1973 when people were already afraid of losing other things, like electricity or gas. The government warned of a potential toilet paper shortage, but panic didn’t ensue until Johnny Carson made a joke about it on television, tipping off a panic to hoard rolls upon rolls.

 

Market Basket took to Facebook to ensure that customers know all of it stores will remain open, in an effort “to clear up any confusion.”

Advertisement

That post was riddled with comments asking about the toilet paper situation, along with positive comments and observations at various stores.

“What’s the Toilet Paper situation look like?” asked a Facebook user identified as Adam Wolff. “Asking for a friend.”

The company replied to say that customers would have to check with individual stores to see what they have for inventory.

There were other similar comments, and replies from Market Basket.

“Do you have toilet paper because it’s become extinct at Walmart stores,” wrote Facebook user Lynne A. Meadows.

‘Definitely something I’ve never seen before’

A customer wears gloves while shopping at a supermarket in Saugus Friday. —ERIC BARADAT, JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

When asked if he’s ever experienced anything like the pandemic panic hordes, Roche Brothers Vice President Arthur Ackles replied, “Never.”

“We have obviously really busy days, things like Christmas or snowstorms, but those are usually one or two days at peak, and then die down for a few days,” he said. “It’s definitely something I’ve never seen before.”

 Ackles said sales began to climb at his Wellesley-based supermarket chain about a week ago, up 7 or 8 percent. This past weekend was a bit busier and toward the end of this week, sales are up between 200 and 300 percent. 

The increases are in “all the obvious” areas. Yes, toilet paper is one of them, but also hand sanitizers and other paper-aisle items. 

“Now customers are starting to work their way through frozen foods, like frozen pizzas, things like that they can pile up on and freeze as well,” Ackles said.

Roche Brothers had some toilet paper and paper towels on Friday, but Ackles said “it probably won’t make it through the day.”

Advertisement

“And I don’t know if the next shipment is going to have any, so it’s kind of intermittent, I would say, at best,” he said.

At Market Basket, there’s more workers on the schedule, but Joe Schmidt, supervisor of operations, said customer traffic is more like that of a busy weekend.

“Definitely the paper commodities seem to be the one that we’re selling rapidly,” he said. The company’s deliveries to stores have been on time, and stores are focused on keeping shelves stocked.

“We’re just thankful for our customers,” he said.

Item limits

At Stop & Shop, there’s a limit of five items per customer on higher demand things, according to a statement emailed to Boston.com.

“Due to product availability — and to ensure more customers can access products that they need — Stop & Shop has placed a purchase limit on high-demand items like hand sanitizer, Lysol wipes, toilet paper, etc,” the email said. “There is a limit of 5 of these items per customer.”

Wegmans has also instituted limits on items. For toilet paper, customers can only buy one family package per purchase. Disinfecting wipes are two per purchase, and hand sanitizers and things like hydrogen peroxide or rubbing alcohol are at a limit of three. Gallons of Wegmans brand water are at four per purchase, a news release says.

“Customers are stocking up on paper products, cleaning supplies and a variety of shelf-stable food items,” Wegmans said in the release. “As demand for these items continues to grow and supply remains limited, we’re working with our current suppliers and pursuing additional sources to replenish our supply. We’re also seeing an increase in our e-commerce business and expect that demand will continue to grow.”

Marin Tillberg, 5, had enough of waiting in the long lines at Market Basket in Waltham Friday. —Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Vivek Sankaran, president and CEO of Albertson Companies, the parent of Shaw’s and Star Market, asked customers to respect the limits in a letter to customers.

“In many markets, we are asking customers to respect quantity limits of select, high-demand items (like hand sanitizers and household cleaners) to help ensure more of our neighbors can find the products they need. We’re refilling high-demand products as quickly as we can,” Sankaran said in the letter.

Target also intends to limit high-demand items beginning this weekend, Chairman and CEO Brian Cornwell said in a letter to the community.

Maintaining cleanliness

Cleanliness is also on the minds of those in the business. Ackles said cleaning that used to occur once or twice a day has been stepped up to four or five times a day. Workers have been given guidelines for themselves while working. Roche Brothers also shut down its salad, food, and olive bars as a precaution.

Overall, Ackles noted that the country is in uncharted territory.

“This is a new thing for everybody,” he said. “It’s a new thing for the Board of Health, a new thing for our country. I think the best thing we can do is work together as much as we can.”

TOPICS: Business Massachusetts Coronavirus Health

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Close

Get the latest breaking news sent directly to your phone. Download our free app.
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, March 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Coronavirus
Trump declares coronavirus pandemic a national emergency March 13, 2020 | 3:48 PM
The 2020 Boston Flower & Garden Show at the Seaport World Trade Center Boston on opening day.
PANDEMIC CLOSURES
Boston Flower and Garden show comes to an end 2 days early as coronavirus concerns rise March 13, 2020 | 3:36 PM
Map: Copyright Bruce Jones Design 2011; Data: Mass. Department of Public Health
COVID-19
Map: Here's where coronavirus cases are reported in Massachusetts March 13, 2020 | 2:39 PM
Politics
Fed takes extra steps to sooth virus-rattled bond market March 13, 2020 | 1:57 PM
People wait in line to check bags at Dulles International Airport in Dulles, Va., on Tuesday.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
The worst-case estimate for U.S. coronavirus deaths March 13, 2020 | 1:56 PM
Corrections officers move an inmate at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Massachusetts state prisons suspend family visits amid virus outbreak March 13, 2020 | 12:16 PM
Bridgewater State
CAMPUS RAPE
Professor charged with rape now faces sex trafficking, other charges March 13, 2020 | 10:28 AM
Lynn, Mass.
LYNN HOMICIDE
DA: Man found dead in Lynn hours after he was abducted, home robbed March 13, 2020 | 10:15 AM
Boston, MA - 3/2/20 - Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker pauses to look through his notes during a press conference held to speak to the State's Preparedness Planning on the coronavirus. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff)
TIMELINE
Tracking key local developments in the coronavirus pandemic March 13, 2020 | 9:46 AM
National Guard troops give food to residents at Westchester Community Opportunity Program, Inc.(WestCOP) in New Rochelle, New York Thursday.
CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC
Efforts to control coronavirus could get even more extreme March 13, 2020 | 8:32 AM
Boston,MA - 3/11/2020: Tips to prevent spreading germs are posted on a message board at South Station in Boston, MA on March 11, 2020. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) (The coronavirus outbreak is having a global impact. Here are the most recent updates on what’s happening in the United States and around the world: - The World Health Organization declared the rapidly spreading outbreak a pandemic, acknowledging what has seemed clear for some time — the virus will likely spread to all countries on the globe. - More than 400 Massachusetts residents are under quarantine or monitoring due to concerns that they may have the novel coronavirus, a sharp increase from last week.)
Coronavirus data
Charts: Tracking the number of coronavirus cases in every Massachusetts county March 12, 2020 | 10:36 PM
In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 photo, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau arrive at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Ontario.
Coronavirus
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 10:09 PM
House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) addresses a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on Thursday.
Coronavirus
Pelosi says agreement near with White House on virus aid March 12, 2020 | 9:19 PM
In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif.
Coronavirus
Disneyland closing in response to coronavirus March 12, 2020 | 8:25 PM
A person who visited Encore Boston Harbor has tested positive for coronavirus, the casino announced Thursday.
Coronavirus
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz star reported to have coronavirus, was at Encore Boston Harbor March 12, 2020 | 8:14 PM
Politics
As central banks intervene to calm markets, few see solution March 12, 2020 | 6:08 PM
President Donald Trump hosts President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, center left, during a dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., March 7, 2020. A senior Brazilian government official who visited Mar-a-Lago days ago, and was in close proximity to President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, according to several Brazilian news outlets.
Coronavirus
Trump and Pence won't be tested after meeting with infected Brazilian official March 12, 2020 | 5:51 PM
Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and other House Democrats arrive to meet with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who is moving swiftly toward House passage of a coronavirus aid package possibly this week, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 11, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Politics
CDC head pledges to cover coronavirus costs for uninsured, after pressure from Ayanna Pressley and Joe Kennedy March 12, 2020 | 5:44 PM
Former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democratic candidate for president, addresses a news conference at Hotel Du Pont in Wilmington, Del., on Thursday.
Coronavirus
Joe Biden rebukes Trump and issues virus plan: 'We will lead by science' March 12, 2020 | 5:31 PM
Maine
International traveler is 1st case of coronavirus in Maine March 12, 2020 | 5:14 PM
Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer outlines a plan for the city government to operate during the COVID-19 crisis at Pittsfield City Hall, Thursday.
CORONAVIRUS
In Berkshire County, COVID-19 has taken on a different path. Here's what we know so far. March 12, 2020 | 4:47 PM
Politics
EU condemns Trump travel ban from Europe as coronavirus spreads March 12, 2020 | 4:15 PM
Jose Jelgado, a homeless man originally from Guatemala, tried to rest in a warm place in South Station.
Homelessness
Here's how local organizations are continuing to help the homeless during coronavirus pandemic March 12, 2020 | 3:35 PM
University of Vermont Medical Center president Dr. Steven Leffler addresses a gathering of media regarding a patient being treated outside the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., Thursday, March 12, 2020. The Vermont Department of Health identified the patient as a new presumptive positive case of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Vermont. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Vermont
Vermont's 2nd person with COVID-19 is in critical condition March 12, 2020 | 2:50 PM
Jessica Wong of Fall River, front left, Jenny Chiang, of Medford, center, and Sheila Vo of Boston, from the state's Asian American Commission, stand together during a protest Thursday on the steps of the Statehouse in Boston.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Asian-American leaders in Massachusetts decry racism amid global pandemic March 12, 2020 | 2:45 PM
Politics
Trump economic team grasps for credibility with outbreak March 12, 2020 | 2:28 PM
The scene following the shooting at Brigham and Women's Hospital.
Juston Root
Family of man shot to death by police in Brookline say they have 'significant concerns' March 12, 2020 | 10:44 AM
Guilherme Gomes sanitizes a nurses station at the South Shore Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center, Friday, March 6, 2020, in Rockland, Mass. Staff at the 96-bed nursing home held an informational meeting for residents and have been stockpiling supplies, stepping up their daily disinfection routine and screening visitors for potential illness in recent days.
CORONAVIRUS IN MASS.
Nursing home residents are among those most at-risk for COVID-19. Here's how Mass. is responding. March 12, 2020 | 10:21 AM
The scene outside of Brigham and Women's Hospital, where ambulances arrive.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Massachusetts viral outbreak may soon look a lot like Italy's March 12, 2020 | 9:58 AM
Coronavirus
Dow ends 11-year win streak as coronavirus outbreak menaces economy March 11, 2020 | 10:04 PM