Business Krispy Kreme may look to expand into Boston. Again. Will Krispy Kreme come back to compete with New England’s beloved Dunkin’? Doughnuts are sold at a Krispy Kreme store on May 05, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo Illustration by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In 2016, Boston.com wrote nearly the same headline about Krispy Kreme’s plans to expand into New Hampshire and Maine. That didn’t work out, but five years later it looks like Krispy Kreme may give New England another shot.

According to reporting from the Boston Business Journal, Krispy Kreme is considering expansion into the Boston market based on a Tuesday securities filing made ahead of a planned initial public offering. The company didn’t make any firm commitments, but raised the possibility several times in the filing.

The national doughnut chain, headquartered in North Carolina, has attempted to expand into New England on two prior occasions. It opened its first local spot in Medford in 2003, as well as six other locations, but all of them closed by 2007.

Right now, the closest Krispy Kreme to Boston is at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. The chain has locations across the country — from Los Angeles to New York City. According to Tuesday’s filing, the company has also entered markets in South Africa, Guatemala, Saudi Arabia, and the Philippines.

Krispy Kreme announced seven locations across Maine and New Hampshire in 2016, but only ended up opening two locations in Maine, which both closed before the pandemic. A spokesperson told the Sun Journal that the closings were “unrelated to the coronavirus.”

It remains to be seen if Krispy Kreme will be back in the Hub.