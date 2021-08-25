Business Fiore’s Market in Revere closing after 43 years "It has been our privilege to serve the city of Revere and watch generations of families grow up in this community."

Revere residents may have to find another place to shop for quality meat.

Fiore’s Market, a family-run meat and grocery shop in Revere, announced in a Wednesday Facebook post that it will close on Aug. 28. The market has been serving local customers for decades.

“After 43 years in business we have made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently,” they wrote. “We will be liquidating all stock through our last day on August 28th.”

Fiore’s specializes in cut-to-order meats and poultry, as well as its marinated meats and house-made sausages.

“It has been our privilege to serve the city of Revere and watch generations of families grow up in this community,” they wrote. “Thank you to all of our customers for your support and patronage throughout the years.”

Loyal customers lamented the community’s loss on Facebook: over a hundred comments wished the owners well or inquired about where they should now find good meat.

“Terribly sad to hear this. I don’t eat meat that doesn’t come from Fiore’s, so what do I do now? Thank you for the many, many years of super high quality product,” one commenter wrote. “I wish you all the best, but I will miss you and WILL talk about your amazing meat until the day I die. You have been such a part of my life since moving to MA — a central ingredient to every family meal I’ve ever enjoyed! Thank you so much and know you have been a part of my family right along.”

“One of the best family owned businesses around,” another wrote. “Sad to hear of your closing. Wish everyone luck in your future endeavors. Best meat around!!!”

Fiore’s closing represents another family-owned market wrapping up shop. On Aug. 15, Russo’s in Watertown announced it would shutter this fall — to much outcry from local residents.