Business State unveils a new round of pandemic relief grants for struggling businesses Small businesses may apply for the grants through April 4. Governor Charlie Baker visited Panela restaurant in Lowell in May 2021 to talk about grants that are helping small businesses survive the COVID-19 pandemic.





The Baker administration on Wednesday launched a $75 million round of pandemic relief grants for struggling small businesses. This initiative is similar to an effort that distributed more than $700 million to 15,000-plus businesses across the state earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic, under the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corporation’s oversight.

Businesses with two to 50 employees, and up to $2.5 million in annual revenue, can apply for grants of up to $75,000 in this new round, to pay for a variety of business expenses. The Baker administration is setting aside $25 million for businesses that did not qualify for previous MGCC grants, and $50 million for businesses that reach underserved or economically disadvantaged markets, or businesses that are owned by women, people of color, veterans, individuals with disabilities, or members of the LGBTQ+ community.

The latest round was made possible by a $4 billion package passed in the fall by the state Legislature to allocate a significant portion of the state’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and a state budget surplus. Governor Charlie Baker unveiled the new round of grants at an event on Wednesday in Brockton at the Luanda Restaurant & Lounge, a previous MGCC grant recipient.

