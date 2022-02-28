Business At long last, employers are rolling out return-to-office plans (again) “I think we’re in a few years of experimentation and figuring out what works.” A woman crossed Atlantic Avenue during the morning commute in Boston on Feb. 24.





Now that the Omicron threat is subsiding and COVID-19 restrictions are easing, large employers are again preparing to bring people back to the office, with several announcing return dates over the next six weeks. For some companies, it will be a resumption of an aborted effort that began last year. For others, it will be the first time back since COVID-19 swept into Massachusetts two years ago. And for just about everyone, the new office plans will allow for at least some amount of remote work each week.

But the details of those plans, such as weekly in-office requirements and health protocols, vary widely. This week, a few thousand employees from State Street Corp., Bank of America, and TJX Cos. will be back to the office in hybrid form, commuting a few days a week. Wellington Management, CVS Health, and Putnam Investments will welcome more people back in mid-March, followed by the likes of Point32Health (formerly Tufts/Harvard Pilgrim), Liberty Mutual, and Wayfair later in March or in April. And Akamai Technologies will welcome more workers back to its Kendall Square headquarters in May.

Advertisement:

“As we approach this two-year mark, there’s a real desire to return to normal,” said Tamara Small, chief executive of NAIOP Massachusetts, a real estate trade group. “We’re seeing more companies really saying, we’re now going to have a date where we’d like to have people come back.”

Finish the story at BostonGlobe.com.