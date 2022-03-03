Business Google employees in Cambridge will return to the office April 18 The announcement is part of a broader plan at the tech giant to bring more people back to its offices. Google at 150 Broadway in Cambridge. Jonathan Wiggs /Globe Staff

Google told its 2,000-plus employees in Cambridge that they should return to the office April 18 on a hybrid schedule.

The company said Wednesday that employees will now have “six weeks to help transition,” and most will work from the offices three days a week. The announcement is part of a broader plan at Google to bring more people back to its offices two years after the company sent employees home at the start of the pandemic.

Google told workers in its San Francisco Bay Area offices that they’ll be expected to come back into the office April 4, a timeline that will also apply to other offices in the United States, Britain, and Asia, a spokesman for Google said.

Google’s hybrid approach stands in contrast to other tech companies, such as Twitter and Slack, which have said they will allow remote work indefinitely. But it mirrors recent announcements from other Boston-area tech employers, such as Wayfair and Akamai Technologies, which plan to return in hybrid fashion in the coming weeks.

