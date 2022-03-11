Business Dunkin’ joins the race out of Russia The Canton-based breakfast-food chain has halted expansion, but can’t close its franchisee-owned stores. A Dunkin' location in Boston.





Russia no longer runs on Dunkin’. The Canton-based coffee and doughnut company is halting “all current development and investment in Russia,” amidst that country’s invasion of Ukraine, a Dunkin’ spokesperson said in a Thursday afternoon email.

The company’s “approximately 20″ locations in Russia will not necessarily close, as they are owned and operated by “a local, independent franchise owner,” the spokesman said. But the company, which is owned by Atlanta-based Inspire Brands, will withdraw corporate support and halt any future growth.

The donut conglomerate’s decision comes two days after competitors Starbucks and McDonalds announced that they would be suspending operations in Russia, joining the over 330 other companies that have pulled their business out of the country.

