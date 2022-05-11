Business Moderna CFO Jorge Gomez steps down after one day on the job "The departure of Jorge Gomez was solely in response to information that Moderna learned and acted quickly upon." Moderna rose to prominence due to its COVID vaccine. Adam Glanzman / Bloomberg

Moderna’s chief financial officer stepped down from the position just one day after assuming the role. Jorge Gomez is leaving due to questions surrounding his time at his former employer, the dental-supply company Dentsply Sirona, Bloomberg reports.

Dentsply announced Tuesday that it was investigating whether or not incentives were used to sell products to distributors. It is also investigating “other actions to achieve executive-compensation targets,” according to Bloomberg.

Now, Moderna’s recently retired finance chief David Meline will assume his old role, the company said in a statement Wednesday.

The Cambridge-based biotechnology company, which rose to prominence for developing a COVID-19 vaccine, specializes in messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines. But now it is facing concerns from investors due to the decreasing demand for COVID vaccinations. Whether or not Moderna can use mRNA to prevent and treat other diseases will be crucial, Bloomberg reports, and the company is currently at work testing flu vaccines based on the innovative technology.

Moderna stock has lost about three-quarters of its value since hitting a high of $484.47 last summer, according to Bloomberg.

“The departure of Jorge Gomez was solely in response to information that Moderna learned and acted quickly upon,” Moderna spokesperson Chris Ridley said in an email to Bloomberg Wednesday afternoon.

Gomez joined Dentsply Sirona in 2019. Before that, Gomez spent 13 years at health products and services provider Cardinal Health Inc.