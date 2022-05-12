Business Back Bay’s first recreational cannabis dispensary set to open in June "We believe this will be one of our highest-traffic retail locations across the country." Ayr Wellness is opening a cannabis dispensary at 827 Boylston St. in Boston. Ayr Wellness

There’ll soon be a new first-of-its-kind shop on Boylston Street in Back Bay.

Ayr Wellness, a multi-state cannabis store company, announced Thursday that the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (CCC) granted it a final license for the sale of recreational cannabis at its AYR Back Bay dispensary in Boston.

The store is located directly across from the Prudential Center and is next to the iconic three-story, entirely glass-fronted Apple Store. Ayr plans to open the Back Bay location at 827 Boylston St. in mid June.

Ayr Wellness is opening a cannabis dispensary at 827 Boylston St. in Boston. – Ayr Wellness

“We believe this will be one of our highest-traffic retail locations across the country,” Ayr founder and CEO Jonathan Sandelman said in the release.

Advertisement:

Ayr was granted a host community agreement by the City of Boston’s Cannabis Board back in November 2020, the release said.

Ayr Wellness is opening a cannabis dispensary at 827 Boylston St. in Boston. – Ayr Wellness

The company also has community agreements in Watertown and in Somerville, where Ayr has a medical cannabis dispensary. It is still waiting on final licensing for recreational retail for those stores from the CCC.

According to Ayr’s website, it partners with cannabis brands such as Kynd, Levia, Haze, and Secret Orchard, and sells products ranging from flower and pre-rolled joints to edibles and vapes.