Business Here are the new stores coming to Assembly Row Athleisure company Athleta and kitchenware maker Zwilling will be among the businesses coming to the Somerville shopping area. Stores and apartments in view at Assembly Row in Somerville. David L Ryan/Globe Staff

A host of new retailers are set to open in Somerville’s Assembly Row in the next year, the site said Wednesday, according to the Boston Business Journal.

The mixed-use site will soon be home to outposts of athleisure store Athleta, designer bag retailer Coach, German kitchenware maker Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and stationery store Paper Source.

Athleta and Zwilling will be the first to open, and are expected next month, according to Boston Business Journal.

In the coming months the property will also add a dog park and outdoor fire pit, according to Boston Real Estate Times.

“As we head into the holiday season, we anticipate new stores like Athleta, Zwilling and Pandora will be popular additions,” said David Middleton, vice president/general manager at Assembly Row, according to Boston Real Estate Times. “The broad range of new offerings coming in 2023 continue to position this property as a must-visit retail destination complete with terrific dining and entertainment options.”

Other upcoming openings at Assembly Row include FRANK Restaurant + Market, Civility Social House, Tribos Peri Peri, and An Nam Vietnamese Grill. Aerie, Pandora Jewelry and PNC Bank are also in the works, according to the Boston Business Journal.