Business Versace opens first outlet store in Wrentham Versace joins several other retailers opening locations at the shopping center, including British clothing company Fatface.

An international fashion house has opened its first outlet store in New England, which is only its second retail store in the state.

Luxury brand Versace has opened at the Wrentham Village Premium Outlets. The Italian company is known for “fashion and lifestyle products including haute couture, prêt-à-porter, accessories, jewelry, watches, eyewear, fragrances, and home furnishings all bearing the distinctive Medusa logo,” according to the outlet website.

Versace joins several other retailers opening locations at the shopping center, including British clothing company Fatface, the footwear seller Traffic Kicks and the Turkish men’s clothing chain Sayki.

Advertisement:

The other Versace location is at Copley Place in Boston, according to the Boston Business Journal.

Versace joins several other luxury names at the Outlets, including Prada and Jimmy Choo, as well as high-end retailers Burberry, Brooks Brothers, and Salvatore Ferragamo, according to the Business Journal.