MGH breaks ground on new facility along Cambridge Street The building, spanning more than 1.5 million square feet, will be home to the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center.

Massachusetts General Hospital broke ground Thursday on a new facility along Cambridge Street that when completed will add more than 1.5 million square feet to the hospital’s campus.

The new facility, which is being billed by the hospital as a state-of-the-art clinical care building, will house the Mass General Cancer Center and the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center.

Construction on the project is expected to last about seven years, with the new facility opening in phases between 2027 and 2030.

The building will feature two towers that will contain 482 single-bed inpatient rooms that will offer “a comfortable and holistic healing environment for patients and families,” according to a press release from MGH. The facility will also contain operating, interventional, and procedural rooms; imaging facilities; infusion rooms; and exam rooms, among other services.

The hospital said the building will also feature six levels of underground parking for 864 vehicles, replacing the health care provider’s current Parkman Garage.

The price tag attached to the project is $2 billion, according to The Boston Globe.

“This building will be the most important Mass General constructs in our history — perhaps only second to our original Bulfinch building dating back to 1811,” Dr. David Brown, president of Massachusetts General Hospital, said in a statement. “It will create the environment our staff need, and our patients deserve. This new building will allow us to continue to excel across our four missions — caring for our patients with clinical excellence, improving the health of the communities we serve, training the next generation of healthcare leaders, and changing the healthcare of the future through discovery and innovation.”

According to MGH, the building will be powered almost entirely by renewable electricity and will be built to withstand major flooding and high winds, making it the hospital’s “most resilient” facility.