Business Jordan’s Furniture to open another New England store, its second Connecticut location The Westfarms location is slated to include a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment attraction in addition to its showroom. The Jordan's Furniture warehouse in Taunton. Suzanne Kreiter / The Boston Globe, File

Jordan’s Furniture announced Monday it’s opening an eighth location, in an ex-Lord & Taylor at the Westfarms Mall in West Hartford-Farmington.

The store will be the company’s second Connecticut location, and it’s set to open in the first quarter of 2024. The Lord & Taylor has been closed since August 2020 amid the company’s bankruptcy.

Jordan’s Furniture, based in Taunton, has stores in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, in addition to Connecticut. The company’s stores are somewhat enigmatic, offering restaurants, zip lines and rope courses, IMAX theaters, and other entertainment, including, currently, holiday attractions like indoor ice skating and light shows.

Advertisement:

The Westfarms location is slated to include a 5,000-square-foot restaurant and entertainment attraction in addition to its 120,000-square-foot furniture and mattress showroom.