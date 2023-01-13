Business 10 Mass. businesses make Glassdoor’s 2023 list of best large companies to work for The annual ranking is based off employee reviews. Cambridge software company HubSpot was ranked 11th on Glassdoor's annual list of best large places to work. Keith Bedford / Globe Staff

The results are in: 10 large Massachusetts-based companies are among the top 100 best places to work, according to Glassdoor’s annual list.

The website, which allows current and former employees to anonymously rate and review companies, uses employee feedback to compile its “Employees’ Choice Awards” list. Companies from the U.S., Canada, UK, France, and Germany are included in the rankings.

“The past year brought extreme highs and lows for job seekers and employees, but despite an increasingly uncertain job market, Glassdoor data shows there are still companies hyper-focused on creating outstanding employee experiences,” Glassdoor CEO Christian Sutherland-Wong said in a statement.

Coming in third was Boston-based management firm Bain & Company, which has regularly appeared on Glassdoor’s list and even spent a few years in the No. 1 slot.

“It is our unwavering ambition to maintain a culture where Bainies feel supported, included and delighted to come to work,” the company said in a Facebook post celebrating the award.

Other top-10 finishers included Natick’s MathWorks, which came in sixth, and Boston Consulting Group, ranked seventh.

Here’s the full list of large Massachusetts-based companies that made the cut:

Bain & Company (No. 3)

MathWorks (No. 6)

Boston Consulting Group (No. 7)

HubSpot (No. 11)

Fidelity Investments (No. 18)

Curriculum Associates (No. 32)

Athenahealth (No. 73)

Cengage Group (No. 95)

Toast Inc (No. 96)

Schneider Electric (No. 99, North American headquarters located in Massachusetts)

Two local companies also made Glassdoor’s list of the best small and medium-sized places to work. Telemynd, a mental health services company, took second place, while Berkshire Residential Investments placed 39th.

See the rest of the rankings here.