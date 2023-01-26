Business A Western Mass. town just saw the state’s first Mega Millions jackpot since 2012 The $31 million ticket was the sole winner of Mega Millions multi-state games in Tuesday's lottery drawing. The $31 million ticket was sold in Belchertown and was the sole winner of Tuesday's drawing. AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File

A $31 million ticket sold in Massachusetts was the sole winner of the Mega Millions multi-state games in Tuesday’s lottery drawing. The ticket was sold at a convenience store in Belchertown, a small town in Western Mass.

The lucky Quic Pic ticket, which awarded a $31 million prize with a $16.3 million cash option, was sold at a Stop & Shop located at 40 George Hannum St. The winning numbers were 33-41-47-50-62 on MegaBall 20, according to a Massachusetts Lottery news release.

The Mega Millions ticket is the first prizewinner in Massachusetts since 2012 — when a $61 million jackpot was split between a Hyannis ticket and one sold in California, according to the Lottery. It is also the fourth jackpot won in Massachusetts since 2002.

The purchaser of the ticket will have one year to claim their winnings from the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters located in Dorchester. Stop & Shop will receive a $50,000 bonus for its sale of the winning ticket, according to the Lottery.