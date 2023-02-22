Business Workers at 3 Somerville cafes ratify union contract “It’s good to have something concrete that will hold everyone accountable and makes the standards of our workplace clear." Diesel Cafe in Davis Square. Nic Antaya for The Boston Globe, File

Employees spanning three cafes in Somerville approved their first contract with their management team on Sunday, The Boston Globe reports.

Approximately 60 baristas and other staff members at Diesel Café, Bloc Café, and Forge Baking Company ratified the agreement brokered through their union, the New England Joint Board UNITE HERE, making them among the first coffeehouse chains in Massachusetts to do so, according to the newspaper.

Notably, the contract puts in place a 95-cent raise for employees within the next 30 days, and additional 25- to 35-cent raises twice a year.

The pay bumps boost hourly wages to a minimum of $15 for baristas in addition to any tips received. Kitchen and bakery workers will make at least $20.25 an hour.

Other gains for employees through the new contract include an increase of the paid time off allowance to 8 hours for each year at the company and a more clearly defined discipline policy, according to the Globe.

Employees also still have pre-contract benefits, including health insurance, matching 401(k) contributions, a daily meal allowance, and paid breaks.

Chris Duncan, a shift runner at Diesel Café, told the Globe the contract puts management and employees on the same page.

“It’s good to have something concrete that will hold everyone accountable and makes the standards of our workplace clear,” he said.

Owners Jennifer Park and Tucker Lewis also praised the contract in a letter to customers.

When the workers first organized, “we had little knowledge of what a union was or what it might mean for our business. All we knew, as progressive liberals, was that unions were good,” the letter reads. Now, “we are proud to announce that Diesel, Bloc, and Forge have signed its first Union Contract.”

According to the Globe, workers at at least six independently-owned Massachusetts coffee shop chains organized in 2021 and 2022, although only two have negotiated a contract so far.